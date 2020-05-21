Mile High Huddle
Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 5: What to Watch For vs. Patriots

Erick Trickel

By now, every fan knows that the New England Patriots have lost the star quarterback that led them to six Super Bowl wins. However, the Patriots still have Bill Belichick, who is one of the best head coaches in the NFL — cheating, or no cheating. 

That makes New England a potential threat for the Denver Broncos, and adding to the obstacle is the fact that is this game will be played at Foxboro. Week 5 marks the Broncos' third game in the first five weeks where they'll have to travel to the East Coast, where Denver has a history of not performing up to par.

With the loss of Tom Brady, the Patriots will really have to rely on the team around the the young replacement, Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots' offensive line is a good unit and they have decent potential with their weapons to make like easier for Stidham, who has only thrown four NFL passes, completing two of them, with one of them being an interception. 

That is something that Vic Fangio's defense can really exploit. The issue is going to be New England's defense, which boasts a great secondary and a good front seven. 

For as young and inexperienced as the Broncos' offense is, that can cause problems, especially with the game being in New England and Belichick being the opposing coach. This is yet another test for Drew Lock and company. 

This unique challenge doesn’t do the Broncos any favors because of the little time they'll have to gel, considering there are no offseason programs and training camp is tentatively scheduled for late July. 

Will Lock and company be up for the task of taking on Belichick in his house? For more on this matchup, be sure to check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

