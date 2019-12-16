Mile High Huddle
What has Drew Lock Shown in Three Starts for the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

Even though the game he had against the Kansas City Chiefs was rough, Drew Lock has shown enough for the Denver Broncos' decision-makers to continue moving forward with the belief that he is the quarterback of the future. While Lock was up and down in Kansas City, he still showed elements to his game that speak to the future he may have.

There were some who acted like Lock was perfect in his first two games, but that wasn’t really the case. With two interceptions and a third being added vs. the Chiefs, there have been some issues with Lock and his gunslinger mentality. His ball placement has also been an issue throughout his first three starts, as some of his passes have limited what his receivers can do after the catch.

Those are all aspects of his game that can continue to be developed and improved over the rest of the season. Despite these issues, Lock still looked like the Broncos' quarterback of the future.

In Kansas City, Lock made some excellent reads, quickly, and got the ball out of there to help his beleaguered offensive line. There is also a trust in his receivers to make a play on the ball and for the most part, they reward that trust, especially Courtland Sutton. Quarterbacks are the leader of the team, but sometimes the play-makers need to be trusted to make a play.

"I love the way he plays," tight end Noah Fant said post-game. "I like how he takes chances sometimes. He shows passion. He cares about the team."

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The mobility Lock brings to the table is a big help as well. He doesn’t look to run when the read isn’t there like Denver experienced with Paxton Lynch. Lock keeps his eyes downfield, and will even direct receivers to make a play happen. There are times this can be slow to happen, but as chemistry grows, it will get faster.

Among the many things Lock has shown, the Chiefs game really highlighted his toughness and competitiveness. Denver got down early, but he kept fighting and tried to make some big plays happen. 

Additionally, with the offensive line failing as they did, he had to stand tall in the pocket and take some tough blows to deliver the ball. He did just that. 

While it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for the Broncos and Lock, he has shown a lot that makes him look like the quarterback of the future. That hasn't changed over the course of 24 hours.

In the video above, I lay out some of the advanced metrics that reveal a deeper look at the caliber of QB he's been through three games. 

