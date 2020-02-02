Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Receives Massive Compliment From Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden

While it was the eighth Pro Bowl appearance for Denver Broncos' star linebacker Von Miller, his teammate Courtland Sutton made his very first trip to the NFL all-star game this past week to rub shoulders with many of the game’s biggest names.

Due to a late injury to Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the call was made to Sutton to fill the void as a Pro Bowl alternate, rewarding the receiver for his breakthrough 2019 season in which he eclipsed 1,100 yards on 72 receptions with six touchdowns. As a newcomer to the Pro Bowl, Sutton was fortunate to have Miller around to make some introductions and point him in the right direction.

The chance to spend time and bond with one of his team mentors was perhaps the big positive that came out of Sutton playing in an extra exhibition game after the regular season had concluded. It doesn't hurt to have that Pro Bowl nod on his NFL resume, either. Sutton expressed his gratitude to Miller for helping him out during the trip down South.

“It’s dope – especially having someone who’s been here eight times. He knows, he’s a vet to this stuff,” Sutton said. “Eight years in the league is a blessing upon itself, but to make the Pro Bowl eight years, that’s huge. So to be able to have him here makes me a little more comfortable, having somebody that I know who is going to take care of me and make sure that I’m good while I’m here and make sure I know the events to go to and make sure that myself, and my family are taken care of while I’m here."

Having Miller to help navigate the off-field activities was very welcome for Sutton, and during the in-game action, fans should be relieved to learn that both stars came through unscathed. Despite each having limited reps (it is the Pro Bowl), Miller managed to register a sack and Sutton showed up by making four grabs for 37 yards.

While little is to be gained in terms of game experience from the all-star format, it’s the chance for Sutton to talk with and pick up vital snippets of information from the game’s elite players. This, along with a feeling of belonging in elite company, are what matter most to him.

“It’s cool to know that our own peers recognize the work that we put in week in and week out,” Sutton observed. “It’s been fun, it’s been awesome to be around everybody and enjoying the experience of being amongst the guys who perform the best of the best this year.”

Being around the stars of the game allowed Sutton to showcase his talent in AFC team drills. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden was among a group of players who pointed out how good the Broncos' second-year receiver has been so far in his young career.

“He kind of reminds me of [Bengals receiver] A.J. Green,” Haden told the Broncos' team site. “They’re kinda very similar in size [and] build. He can go deep, he can jump and catch the ball in the red zone. I think he’s a very, very special player.”

Such high profile exposure means the days of flying under the radar and getting single coverage are long gone for Sutton. Heading into his third year, it will be about developing and growing even more as Drew Lock’s primary target Pat Shurmur’s new passing attack that hopefully features more downfield action.

Should GM John Elway, as many are predicting, use a first-round pick on a speedy receiver to further compliment Sutton, it could really open up the opportunities to put up big numbers on offense. One thing Sutton has proved, no matter how devalued the current Pro Bowl format is these days, is that he's a well known and respected figure just emerging from a new crop of elite NFL talents.

