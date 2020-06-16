Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

WATCH: Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Flaunts Ankle-Breaking Ability as a Route Runner

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' offense has undergone a sea change. In just a couple years' time, gone are former offensive titans like Demaryius Thomas, C.J. Anderson, and Emmanuel Sanders and in their place are the youthful likes of Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay, and now Jerry Jeudy. 

The Broncos spent this past offseason building the nest, reshaping the offense to compete with the likes of the Division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. With a bonafide X-receiver (Sutton) already in tow, Denver went into the 2020 NFL Draft — which featured a deep wide receiver class — intent on finding the players who could bring dynamic play-making ability to the table. 

Enter Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick whom the Broncos believe can be the team's Z-receiver. Based on his prolific career at Alabama, there's reason to believe Jeudy can be more than just a complement to Sutton.

A recent social media post revealed exactly why the Broncos had Jeudy ranked as their No. 1 WR in the 2020 draft class and why NFL teams absolutely coveted his ability as a route runner. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As a draft prospect, Jeudy earned high praise from draftniks around the NFL, including Mile High Huddle. ESPN's Todd McShay saw something rare and completely unique in Jeudy's skill-set. 

"In 20 years of doing this, he's the best college route runner I've ever seen," McShay said of Jeudy.

The video Jeudy posted on Twitter and Instagram displays his ankle-breaking ability as a route runner. Combined with his relative speed (4.46s), reliable hands, and open-field ability, he brings a special and well-rounded skill-set to the table. 

No longer will teams be able to sell out to stop Sutton in the passing game. Jeudy can utilize his route-running prowess to create separation on routes, and draw attention away from Sutton. From there, it's literally a pick-your-poison proposition for NFL defensive coordinators. 

The possibilities are endless for Drew Lock. Are you beginning to catch the vision GM John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio have for the Broncos' offense? 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Studlee14
Studlee14

I cant wait to see how many defenders Jeudy gets completely turned around. He's going to have a collection of ankle by seasons end

Denver_guy
Denver_guy

All right a week later

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Albert Okwuegbunam Doesn't Sound Scared of Squaring Off with Noah Fant for Broncos' TE Reps

The Broncos drafted a tight end who's actually faster than Noah Fant. Albert Okwuegbunam is champing at the bit to join a very talented tight end room.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Good Morning Football Throws Wet Blanket on Drew Lock Hype

The national media continues its relative skepticism of Drew Lock.

Nick Kendell

by

SpokaneBronco

Chad Ochocinco Says Broncos Have Unprecedented Situation at WR Now

Chad Johnson knows wide receivers so when he speaks, take heed to what he says.

Chad Jensen

by

Paladin07

Drew Lock Reportedly Running 'Full Offense' With Broncos Teammates Away from Facility

Drew Lock is jumping into the Broncos' new playbook with both feet.

Chad Jensen

by

Homer2020

Adam Rank Changes Tune, Predicts Broncos to Finish 11-5 & Unseat Chiefs as Division Champs

Last year, Adam Rank became reviled in Broncos Country for picking Denver to win just two games in Vic Fangio's maiden season. One year later, Rank has changed his tune.

Nick Kendell

by

Gmancan03

PFF Throws Shade on Drew Lock & His Mom

Pro Football Focus has laid down the gauntlet on Drew Lock it seems, including the young quarterback's mother in its criticism.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

WATCH: Drew Lock, Broncos Offense Practicing New Plays at Denver-Area Park

More evidence emerges that Drew Lock and company aren't squandering this summer's opportunity to practice the Broncos' new system.

Chad Jensen

by

xecutioner

Broncos' Supporting Cast Around QB Drew Lock Receives Surprisingly High NFL Ranking

Compared to last year, the Broncos' offense is an embarrassment of riches, putting the onus on second-year QB Drew Lock to strike while the iron is hot.

Nick Kendell

by

RBA

Pat Shurmur Can Understand Drew Lock's Magnetism with Broncos' Players

The Broncos' new offensive coordinator sees how Drew Lock is so able to connect with his teammates.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Malik Reed Sees Big Things on Horizon for Broncos' Defense in Year 2 of Fangio Era

With his whirlwind rookie season in the rear-view, rush linebacker Malik Reed is ready to attack 2020 alongside all the Broncos' new defensive additions.

KeithCummings

by

KeithCummings