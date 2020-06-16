WATCH: Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Flaunts Ankle-Breaking Ability as a Route Runner

The Denver Broncos' offense has undergone a sea change. In just a couple years' time, gone are former offensive titans like Demaryius Thomas, C.J. Anderson, and Emmanuel Sanders and in their place are the youthful likes of Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay, and now Jerry Jeudy.

The Broncos spent this past offseason building the nest, reshaping the offense to compete with the likes of the Division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. With a bonafide X-receiver (Sutton) already in tow, Denver went into the 2020 NFL Draft — which featured a deep wide receiver class — intent on finding the players who could bring dynamic play-making ability to the table.

Enter Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick whom the Broncos believe can be the team's Z-receiver. Based on his prolific career at Alabama, there's reason to believe Jeudy can be more than just a complement to Sutton.

A recent social media post revealed exactly why the Broncos had Jeudy ranked as their No. 1 WR in the 2020 draft class and why NFL teams absolutely coveted his ability as a route runner.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As a draft prospect, Jeudy earned high praise from draftniks around the NFL, including Mile High Huddle. ESPN's Todd McShay saw something rare and completely unique in Jeudy's skill-set.

"In 20 years of doing this, he's the best college route runner I've ever seen," McShay said of Jeudy.

The video Jeudy posted on Twitter and Instagram displays his ankle-breaking ability as a route runner. Combined with his relative speed (4.46s), reliable hands, and open-field ability, he brings a special and well-rounded skill-set to the table.

No longer will teams be able to sell out to stop Sutton in the passing game. Jeudy can utilize his route-running prowess to create separation on routes, and draw attention away from Sutton. From there, it's literally a pick-your-poison proposition for NFL defensive coordinators.

The possibilities are endless for Drew Lock. Are you beginning to catch the vision GM John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio have for the Broncos' offense?

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.