Tim Patrick & Broncos Teammates Nuke PFF From Orbit on Twitter

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Tim Patrick, Broncos Teammates Slam Pro Football Focus on Twitter Over Perceived Snub

Tim Patrick and his Orange and Blue teammates just nuked Pro Football Focus from orbit.
Author:
Publish date:

Sites like Pro Football Focus have been busy compiling lists of elite performers for the 2020 season. The latest featured a rundown of the most sure-handed wide receivers in the NFL, according to the site's data.

It wasn't surprising to see PFF's list include many familiar names like Cole Beasley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Davante Adams. However, there was one, gaping, glaring omission. 

Tim Patrick.

Despite not having one single drop during his 15 starts last season for the Denver Broncos, Patrick didn't make the list. Why? Per the threshold the analytics site opted to use for this list, Patrick failed to qualify.

Patrick’s 79 targets resulted in a career-best 51 receptions for 742 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches. Still, he narrowly missed out on account of PFF's list for... not being targeted enough? Fellow Bronco Phillip Lindsay said it best, PFF 'only sees what they want to see.' 

Patrick is among just seven NFL receivers to post a 0.0 drop percentage.

PFF’s failure to clearly lay out their qualifying criteria led to Patrick taking to Twitter to fire back about the snub. And his teammates closed ranks around him. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Several Broncos chimed in defending Patrick and blasting the leading analytics site. Guard Dalton Risner even called PFF "fake news."

Patrick will undoubtedly use the lack of recognition to fuel his fire ahead of next season. As a soon-to-be restricted free agent, the Broncos are expected to tender Patrick, which means he's likely to be back in the Orange and Blue in 2021. 

His sudden emergence has already won him the respect and support of his own locker room, and that bodes well for Patrick as he enters the offseason looking for a new contract, even if it comes via an RFA tender — which still would represent a massive raise even for just one year.

Lists by PFF's ilk are perennial fodder for fans to scroll through when football is off the menu but outside of a few darlings over the years, like Von Miller, Chris Harris, Jr., Matt Paradis, and Justin Simmons, the advanced analytics site has a growing reputation for being 'Bronco haters.' 

As for Patrick, securing that crucial long-term deal is probably a lot further up his list of priorities but it is the offseason and he has a little extra time on his hands to nuke PFF from orbit on Twitter.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos wide receicver Tim Patrick (81) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Tim Patrick & Broncos Teammates Nuke PFF From Orbit on Twitter

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Expected to Make Surprising Move with Justin Simmons

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien
News

Insider Reveals Why Brett Rypien has Better Chance to Return to Broncos Than Drew Lock

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) stands on the field during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Draft

3 Sleeper CBs Broncos can Target Under the Radar

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Insider Reveals First Development in Von Miller Criminal Probe

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
News

Examining Whether Ben Roethlisberger Would Make Sense for Broncos if Steelers Cut Bait

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Broncos Free Agency: 12 Cornerbacks to Consider

Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Draft

3 Sleeper RBs Emerge as Potential Phillip Lindsay Replacements in 2021 Draft

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sets up to throw during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
News

PFF Proposes Blockbuster Draft Day Trade Landing Deshaun Watson in Denver