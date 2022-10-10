Derek Wolfe Feels Deceived by Broncos Preseason 'Hype'

The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media.

During the Broncos' stinker performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Wolfe wasn't having it. He fired off a tweet that echoed the prevailing feeling within Broncos Country that fans have been deceived.

"Things are getting real ugly. Talk about a let down. I feel like we got catfished by all of the hype," Wolfe tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wolfe is obviously a credible voice. He's been to the top of the mountain, he's been through the frustrations of injuries, and he was a Bronco for many of the ups and downs of the post-Peyton Manning era in Denver.

Even Wolfe was suckered by the Russell Wilson trade and the hiring of Aaron Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. What does 'catfished' mean, you ask?

Catfish: to lure (someone) into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

So, the Broncos created a fictional persona in the form of the Wilson/Hackett ticket, luring fans and media in. It's an apt metaphor.

Kudos to Wolfe.

But it's not over yet. While it's hard to imagine that, after seeing the depths of Hackett's game management incompetence at times this season, he's suddenly going to turn into Sean McVay, Wilson's current slump is a bit different.

Wilson is banged up, true. Nursing a tear in his throwing shoulder, the Broncos' QB plans to play through it. The 10 days in between games could work wonders for that shoulder, combined with the treatment he's getting.

Wilson is in his 11th season as a nine-time Pro Bowler. His resume spans a decade. If the past is the best predictor of the future, then the odds favor Wilson rebounding at some point this season.

We're all waiting on pins and needles to see if/when that happens. Until then, Broncos Country will likely continue to feel 'catfished' by the team's preseason hype, just like Wolfe.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!