DeSean Jackson Would Consider Forgoing Retirement to Join Broncos

D-Jax in Denver?

In yet another example of the Russell Wilson Effect, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson would consider putting off retirement to catch passes from the Denver Broncos' franchise quarterback.

Jackson, an unrestricted free agent mulling his NFL future, made the admission during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss. The 35-year-old also named the Chiefs, Browns, and Packers as contenders he's willing to play for.

"If the right situation calls, and a great quarterback — not a good [quarterback] — a great [quarterback]," Jackson told Moss. "It's a few teams. Chiefs may be one. The Browns. Maybe Russell Wilson and Denver. Green Bay. ... We'll see for sure."

Arguably the greatest deep-ball threat of this generation, Jackson has averaged 17.6 yards per grab across 632 career receptions, 58 of which went for touchdowns. He holds the league record for most TDs of 60-plus yards (26) spread across 14 seasons, predominantly in Philadelphia.

Though undoubtedly past his prime, the former All-Pro showed last season — in stints with both the Rams and Raiders — that he remains capable of taking the top off a defense, registering 27.6 YPC with Los Angeles and 19.4 YPC with Las Vegas.

The Broncos are loaded at the position, boasting Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick as its top three WRs. However, the club's resident speed demon, K.J. Hamler, is coming off a significant knee injury and there's little else behind him.

Perhaps Denver reinforces the depth chart via next week's Draft. If not, Jackson would be a sensible, low-cost addition to an offense that figures to exploit Wilson's elite arm talent.

"We feel he has the best deep ball in the NFL," general manager George Paton said in March.

