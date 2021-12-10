Details Emerge on Sudden Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Some light has been shed on the events that led to the tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas.

Thursday night, the tragic news of Demaryius Thomas' death hit the wire and knocked Broncos Country to its knees. In the immediate aftermath, not much was known about how the former Denver Broncos wide receiver died.

Friday morning, however, we received a bit more context on the events leading to his passing, although, we still don't know everything. He was found dead on Thursday in his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Thomas' cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the Associated Press he had been suffering from seizures.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur told the AP. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

An autopsy will reportedly be performed on Friday to ascertain Thomas' cause of death. Whatever the details are, it doesn't mitigate the pain his family is going through.

The Broncos released a statement on Thomas' passing Friday morning.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back—especially spending time with children—and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

“We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

Thomas died only two weeks away from his 34th birthday. He retired from the NFL earlier this summer as the Broncos' No. 2 all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns behind only Rod Smith.

Thomas became one of just four players in NFL history to post five consecutive years with at least 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards from 2012-15. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of those seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater as the only Broncos to ever earn five-straight Pro Bowl selections.

