Details Emerge on Sudden Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Details Emerge on Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

    Some light has been shed on the events that led to the tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas.
    Author:

    Thursday night, the tragic news of Demaryius Thomas' death hit the wire and knocked Broncos Country to its knees. In the immediate aftermath, not much was known about how the former Denver Broncos wide receiver died. 

    Friday morning, however, we received a bit more context on the events leading to his passing, although, we still don't know everything. He was found dead on Thursday in his home in Roswell, Georgia. 

    Thomas' cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the Associated Press he had been suffering from seizures. 

    “He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur told the AP. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

    He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    An autopsy will reportedly be performed on Friday to ascertain Thomas' cause of death. Whatever the details are, it doesn't mitigate the pain his family is going through. 

    Read More

    The Broncos released a statement on Thomas' passing Friday morning. 

    “During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back—especially spending time with children—and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

    “We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

    Thomas died only two weeks away from his 34th birthday. He retired from the NFL earlier this summer as the Broncos' No. 2 all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns behind only Rod Smith. 

    Thomas became one of just four players in NFL history to post five consecutive years with at least 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards from 2012-15. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of those seasons, joining Hall-of-Famers Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater as the only Broncos to ever earn five-straight Pro Bowl selections. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Details Emerge on Sudden Death of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

    just now
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks for a touchdown call by the officials in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Report: Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead at Age 33

    13 hours ago
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
    News

    What a Trade Package for QB Russell Wilson Could Look Like for Broncos

    19 hours ago
    Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam
    News

    Teddy Calls on TEs Fant & Okwuegbunam to Take it 'to Another Level'

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Says Broncos are 'a Better Team' than Past Two Seasons: Is it True?

    Dec 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Analytics Answer Whether Teddy Bridgewater is Broncos' True Long-Term QB

    Dec 8, 2021
    Drew Lock, Aaron Rodgers
    News

    Drew Lock Leads New Broncos-Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal

    Dec 8, 2021
    Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (20) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) with teammates before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Coors Field.
    News

    PFF Ranks 4 Broncos Among 2022 Top-75 NFL Free Agents

    Dec 8, 2021
    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
    News

    Report: QB Russell Wilson Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause for Broncos

    Dec 8, 2021