Taking the fight to the rest of the NFL, at least to any great degree, still requires mastering the art of playing phone-booth football in the trenches. For that reason, and in an attempt to get much more physical and nasty upfront, Denver Broncos' GM George Paton sought out defensive lineman D.J Jones as a matter of urgency.

The 27-year-old from South Carolina had firmly established his credentials for consistently winning one-on-one battles as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Jones' ability to set the tone inside, and get in the opposing backfield, jumps out on tape and made him a coveted free agent this offseason.

Jones certainly didn’t come cheap, after commanding a three-year, $30 million contract from the Broncos. That being said, his unique ability to win his own battles at close quarters is going to be worth its weight in gold.

Jones happens to join a defensive line rotation in Denver with considerable talent, which includes his Dre’Mont Jones. Losing veteran Shelby Harris via the Russell Wilson trade can be described as collateral damage, especially when you consider he was a makeweight to acquire a superstar quarterback.

D.J. had some interesting things to say about Dre'Mont after Tuesday's OTA session at UCHealth Training Center.

“He’s very disruptive. I love it," D.J. said of Dre'Mont. "I’ve told him many, many times that my old coach would love him. I’m glad he’s here with me, and I’m glad I’m here with him. I’m glad I’m here with this group.”

Jones consistently puts himself in a position to succeed by combining technical skills with sheer physical strength, but perhaps most importantly, it’s his unflinching desire to mix it up with massive marauding blockers which sets him apart. On Tuesday, he left no doubt about his ferocious appetite for combat and to never be boxed in.

“You get a lot of one-on-ones,” Jones said. “I ain’t trying to tell too much, but you get a lot of one-on-ones. I’m able to make a lot more plays and not have to worry about being in a vice.”

Last season, the Broncos all too frequently lacked the element of nastiness in their play upfront. In crucial game situations, Denver got pushed around and manhandled by bigger, more physical blocking units.

Making that a thing of the past is something Jones is committed to doing now that he’s in Denver, and how he is going to go about it should excite Broncos Country.

“Dominating here,” Jones let it be known. “I feel like I made a mark in San Francisco, but I think it’s time to bring that here. Help this community, help this team. I’m here to do whatever they need me to do.”

Should Jones deliver on his mission statement, the individual plaudits are bound to quickly come his way. While such accolades would bring a degree of satisfaction, Jones seems more interested in pursuing his ongoing search-and-destroy mission.

“Just be recognized by your coaches, players,” he said. “And just dominate. That’s all I want to do, is just be a wrecking ball.”

Hopes are high that Jones' arrival can more than mitigate the departure of Harris on the Broncos' D-line, and once you plug in his ability to play inside and out, the potential is huge. Jones certainly feels the sky is the limit for the Broncos' explosive D-line — provided they stay healthy.

“We can be the best D-line in the NFL, as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other,” Jones said. “We can be the best.”

