SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep, per Report

Chad Jensen

When it rains, it pours. The Denver Broncos cannot get out of the injury bug's way. 

Following Week 3's 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos learned that yet another star player has been lost for the year. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey tore a bicep last week in Pittsburgh and unwittingly played with it in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. 

According to KOARadio's Brandon Krisztal, Casey underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed the torn bicep. Casey is done for the year. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Casey injury marks the fifth Pro Bowl player the Broncos have lost to injury since Week 1. Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, A.J. Bouye, Phillip Lindsay, and now Casey. 

Aside from Melvin Gordon, there are no remaining Pro Bowlers on the roster who are still healthy. The only silver lining is that Lindsay's injury is a turf toe and is short-term. He could return to the lineup this year. 

But with young defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker already on injured reserve, which will keep them out at least two more games (if not more), the Casey injury only increases the pressure on Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, and rookie McTelvin Agim. The Broncos signed DeShawn Williams to the active roster and he played well in Week 3. 

But the Broncos are simply going to have to figure out how to survive without all their best players. Keep in mind, Drew Lock — the team's burgeoning frachise QB — missed last week with a shoulder and is expected to miss at least two more games. 

In what world can anyone expect Vic Fangio to field a competitive product when all of his best players are on injured reserve? I'm at a loss for words. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Takeaways From Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos got trounced by the Buccaneers in Week 3. What are the takeaways heading into a short week?

Lance Sanderson

by

Choibake

6 Winners, 8 Losers in Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos fell to the Bucs 28-10. In a slopfest for Denver, who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Paully3361

Here's Why Broncos Should Start QB Brett Rypien on TNF at Jets

The urge is going to be starting Blake Bortles but on a short week, the Broncos need to start Brett Rypien on Thursday night at the Jets.

BobMorris

by

MuscleMan0

Gordon's Astute Insight Lays Blueprint for Broncos Coming Out on Top in the Clutch

What will it take for the Broncos to be the team that comes out on top in game-deciding moments? The team's two-time Pro Bowl running back hit the nail on the head.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Fangio Says Broncos Will Decide Quickly on Starting QB for Week 4 at Jets

The Broncos suddenly are dealing with quarterback musical chairs three weeks into the 2020 season.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs Bucs | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Bucs. Can Jeff Driskel beat Tom Brady in Denver?

MHH Staff

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos Defensive Mavens Aren't Giving Up on 2020 Season Despite 0-3 Start

The Broncos haven't thrown in the towel emotionally in the wake of their second straight 0-3 start.

Chad Jensen