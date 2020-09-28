Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep, per Report

When it rains, it pours. The Denver Broncos cannot get out of the injury bug's way.

Following Week 3's 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos learned that yet another star player has been lost for the year. Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey tore a bicep last week in Pittsburgh and unwittingly played with it in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

According to KOARadio's Brandon Krisztal, Casey underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed the torn bicep. Casey is done for the year.

The Casey injury marks the fifth Pro Bowl player the Broncos have lost to injury since Week 1. Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, A.J. Bouye, Phillip Lindsay, and now Casey.

Aside from Melvin Gordon, there are no remaining Pro Bowlers on the roster who are still healthy. The only silver lining is that Lindsay's injury is a turf toe and is short-term. He could return to the lineup this year.

But with young defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker already on injured reserve, which will keep them out at least two more games (if not more), the Casey injury only increases the pressure on Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, and rookie McTelvin Agim. The Broncos signed DeShawn Williams to the active roster and he played well in Week 3.

But the Broncos are simply going to have to figure out how to survive without all their best players. Keep in mind, Drew Lock — the team's burgeoning frachise QB — missed last week with a shoulder and is expected to miss at least two more games.

In what world can anyone expect Vic Fangio to field a competitive product when all of his best players are on injured reserve? I'm at a loss for words.

