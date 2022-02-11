Report: Broncos Expected to Hire Ex-Packers DC Dom Capers as Senior Assistant

The Denver Broncos are importing a household name with direct ties to Aaron Rodgers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos will hire former longtime Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 campaign.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Turning 72 in August, Capers will be the oldest member of new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's staff. He brings 36 years of big-league experience spread across 10 teams, including four DC stints (Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins, Packers) and two head-coaching gigs (Panthers, Texans).

Capers — the 1996 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl XLV champion, having coordinated Green Bay from 2009-2017 — most recently served as a senior assistant in three separate capacities with the Jaguars (2019), Vikings (2020), and Lions (2021).

During his time with the Packers, Capers overlapped with then-quality control coach Ejiro Evero, now secondary coach of the Los Angeles Rams, who's expected to become Denver's next defensive boss following Super Bowl 56.

Capers is the eighth staffer hired by Hackett, who's also landed Justin Outten (offensive coordinator), Klint Kubiak (quarterbacks/pass game coordinator), Butch Barry (offensive line), Ben Steele (assistant offensive line), Peter Hansen (linebackers), Ola Adams (assistant secondary), and Mike Mallory (assistant special teams coordinator).

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!