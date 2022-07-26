Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Donnie Lewis Jr #39 | Cornerback

What does the future hold for Donnie Lewis Jr?

With GM George Paton at the helm, the Denver Broncos prioritize cornerbacks. It's a valued position where you can never have enough. 

After the 2021 season, the Broncos' depth at cornerback was tested, leading the team to do more to bolster the unit. One of those moves was bringing in Donnie Lewis Jr just a few days before the 2022 NFL draft. 

How does Lewis play into the team's competition at cornerback? Let's dive into his resume to figure it out. 

Biography

Lewis just turned 26 years old on July 21. He attended Tulane for college football. 

College Career

During his college career, missed tackles were a significant concern with Lewis, where he missed 45 over four years. However, he was also extremely boom-or-bust when working in coverage. Lewis allowed over twice as many touchdowns than interceptions with 17-to-8, but he also broke up 21 more passes. 

Lewis was also a piece on special teams over his last three years, but he didn't excel. He only picked up three special teams tackles, all in his final year, while missing two tackles also. 

There were abundant concerns about Lewis and his physicality during his collegiate career, but he did alright in coverage. He did well to be in place to make a play, and he made plenty, but that playstyle can be tough to transition to the NFL. 

Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected Lewis in the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 221 overall pick. 

Professional Career

Lewis has yet to play a regular-season snap in the NFL. He bounced around with the Browns his first year before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. The Broncos mark his third NFL team as he enters his fourth season. 

Lewis' only action in the NFL came in the preseason of his rookie year, where he appeared in three games, playing 54 snaps on defense. 

2022 Outlook

Lewis is part of a deep cornerback room in Denver. However, it would take a significant showing from Lewis to make the Broncos' roster at a position with five players cemented. 

Lewis is more likely pushing for a practice squad spot, and there is plenty of competition. 

