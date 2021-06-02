Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Dre'Mont Jones on Broncos' QB Competition: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t'

Keeping it real.
Author:
Publish date:

There's brutally honest, and then there's Dre'Mont Jones.

Asked Wednesday about Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater competing to become the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, the third-year defensive lineman issued an expletive-coated response that has since garnered mainstream attention on social media.

"I don't give a sh*t," Jones exclaimed. "Whoever’s the quarterback is the quarterback. I wish the best for Teddy, I wish the best for Drew. I don't know what they're doing. I can't see anything. I haven't been over there. It is what it is."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Jones might not care, and doesn't have to, but Vic Fangio certainly does. The Broncos' head coach devised an open "50-50" battle between Lock, the incumbent, and Bridgewater, the prized offseason veteran acquisition — a battle that began at the onset of May Organized Team Activities and will conclude deep into the August preseason, Fangio revealed Tuesday.

“Probably play them a little more in preseason than teams may play their No. 1 quarterback,” he told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I did a semi-study a few years ago when teams were not playing their quarterbacks at all in preseason. Some were and some weren’t. Some of most veteran and best quarterbacks were playing a lot of snaps in the preseason. Some of the younger ones that probably needed it weren’t. To me, it was kind of telling. These guys need snaps and they need to play, especially when you have a young quarterback like we have in Drew and a new quarterback like we have in Teddy. Hopefully we’ll get them a lot of snaps and the decision will be made easy.”

Jones, though, was a bit more forthcoming when the topic shifted to his own prospects for the 2021 campaign. Firmly entrenched as a full-time starter opposite Shelby Harris, the 24-year-old envisions a level of production that could quickly make him a household NFL name, and Denver a playoff contender.

“I think 10 sacks is very attainable. I don’t expect anything less from myself,” Jones said.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

GettyImages-1285859833
News

Dre'Mont Jones on Broncos' QB Competition: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and quarterback Drew Lock (3) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

NFL.com Boldly Predicts Winner of Broncos' QB Battle

USATSI_13582060
News

Mahomes Issues 'Challenge' to Aaron Rodgers on Joining Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Analyzing Vic Fangio's Exciting Progress Report on Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II

USATSI_16012113
News

Report: Broncos Get Definitive Answer on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Drew Lock, Peyton Manning
News

Peyton Manning Clears the Air on Truth of Drew Lock's Offseason Training

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Teddy Bridgewater Explains How Working With Saints' HC Sean Payton Could Catapult him in Denver

Bradley Chubb, Aaron Rodgers
News

Bradley Chubb Included in Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Package? Not so Fast

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) attempts to make the tackle during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Is 2021 Melvin Gordon's Last With Broncos? Here's the Bottom Line