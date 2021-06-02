Dre'Mont Jones on Broncos' QB Competition: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t'

There's brutally honest, and then there's Dre'Mont Jones.

Asked Wednesday about Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater competing to become the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, the third-year defensive lineman issued an expletive-coated response that has since garnered mainstream attention on social media.

"I don't give a sh*t," Jones exclaimed. "Whoever’s the quarterback is the quarterback. I wish the best for Teddy, I wish the best for Drew. I don't know what they're doing. I can't see anything. I haven't been over there. It is what it is."

Jones might not care, and doesn't have to, but Vic Fangio certainly does. The Broncos' head coach devised an open "50-50" battle between Lock, the incumbent, and Bridgewater, the prized offseason veteran acquisition — a battle that began at the onset of May Organized Team Activities and will conclude deep into the August preseason, Fangio revealed Tuesday.

“Probably play them a little more in preseason than teams may play their No. 1 quarterback,” he told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I did a semi-study a few years ago when teams were not playing their quarterbacks at all in preseason. Some were and some weren’t. Some of most veteran and best quarterbacks were playing a lot of snaps in the preseason. Some of the younger ones that probably needed it weren’t. To me, it was kind of telling. These guys need snaps and they need to play, especially when you have a young quarterback like we have in Drew and a new quarterback like we have in Teddy. Hopefully we’ll get them a lot of snaps and the decision will be made easy.”

Jones, though, was a bit more forthcoming when the topic shifted to his own prospects for the 2021 campaign. Firmly entrenched as a full-time starter opposite Shelby Harris, the 24-year-old envisions a level of production that could quickly make him a household NFL name, and Denver a playoff contender.

“I think 10 sacks is very attainable. I don’t expect anything less from myself,” Jones said.

