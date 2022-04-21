Dre'Mont Jones 'Can't Wait to Whoop' Former Broncos Star

Skip to main content

Broncos DL Dre'Mont Jones 'Can't Wait to Whoop' Shelby Harris After Seahawks Trade

Nothing personal, just business.

The Broncos, obviously, gained a superstar quarterback in their March trade for Russell Wilson, a bombshell deal that sent cataclysmic shock waves throughout Dove Valley.

“To be honest, I was like, ‘Oh! We got Russell!’" Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones recalled to reporters on Tuesday. "Then they said they traded for Russ and some players. So everyone was like, ‘Oh—who are the players?’ [laughs]. But it was cool realizing [that] I’m still here, and Russ being here, too. I can just tell the energy has been totally different in this building from him and [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett.”

But Denver was forced to concede — and it never evolved past footnote, understandably — three key players in the arrangement: defensive end Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, and tight end Noah Fant. All of whom have become the enemy.

All of whom Jones will see again this fall, including his now-former linemate.

“Yes, that was tough. That’s my genuine friend," he said of Harris. "But it is what it is. It’s part of the gig. I can’t wait to play Shelby this year in Seattle and whoop his tail, too.”

In a serendipitous turn, the Broncos are scheduled to face the Seahawks during the 2022 regular season, pitting Wilson against the club that gave up on the nine-time Pro Bowler and Jones against those who once donned orange and blue.

Rest assured this game will be circled on more than a few calendars when the NFL schedule drops next month.

