Drew Lock Always Knew That Tim Patrick was a Stud in Waiting for the Broncos

Before the 2020 season started, few in media would have guessed that more than a quarter into the campaign, the Denver Broncos' leading receiver would be Tim Patrick. In fact, there were exactly zero in media predicting such an emergence.

However, that's exactly how it has shaken out. Having started all five games this year, Patrick leads the Broncos with 20 receptions for 309 yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns.

Patrick was viewed by many as the No. 5 wide receiver in the Broncos' pecking order before the season started. That was before Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Then there were the likes of Denver's first- and second-round draft picks — Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, respectively — the first of whom all the expectations for carrying the Broncos' offense devolved by default.

But long before Sutton got hurt, and even before the Broncos drafted Jeudy and Hamler, quarterback Drew Lock was singing the praises of Patrick to the newly-hired offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

“Drew has a good view and a good appreciation for who Tim is as a player," Shurmur said on Thursday as the Broncos prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. "I think it’s interesting. When you’re a skill player—regardless of what anybody thinks of you—in this league you have to do the right thing on a consistent basis so that the quarterback trusts you. It comes down to trust quite a bit.”

Lock has proven through his actions that he trusts Patrick. But the third-year wideout was steadily producing even without Lock on the field, notching the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in Week 4 with Brett Rypien under center.

Lock telegraphed to the New England Patriots last week that when it came to Patrick, it would be a long day for them. Lock's first throw of the day — on Denver's second play from scrimmage — was a 41-yard strike to Patrick.

Meanwhile, Jeudy has experienced the traditional ups and downs of the rookie learning curve, though he has been productive at times. Consistency has eluded him thus far, though.

Fans and media alike are wondering how to explain the emergence of Patrick. He has seemingly come out of nowhere to step into Sutton's shoes as Denver's No. 1 wideout, leap-frogging guys like Jeudy, and the oft-injured Hamler, to out-produce all comers. Coach Shurmur provided some insight.

“I think a coach’s radar and a fan's radar sometimes aren’t aligned," Shurmur said. "I think we as coaches appreciate everything that Tim does as a football player. He’s a classic example of a guy that when he’s been given his opportunity to make plays, he makes plays. Whoever the quarterback has been in there, he’s put the ball around him and he’s caught the ball. That’s what you need to do as a receiver."

Patrick has gone above and beyond to answer the bell, providing reliable hands and consistent production in the face of what has been a roller-coaster start to the 2020 campaign. Patrick shows up for his team and for his coaches, and he's mastered the playbook, which, as Shurmur alluded, instills a lot of trust.

"Aside from that and all the things we appreciate as coaches are, we can put him at any three of the receiver spots and he can line up properly and do the right thing," Shurmur said. "When we ask him to block, he blocks. We appreciate all that he brings to the table. It’s interesting. I guess because he wasn’t on the fans radar they didn’t think he was all that dynamic, but we as coaches see it way different. We look at guys who produce and do what you have to do within the scheme that we’re trying to execute, and he does that."

Only one person deserves credit for Patrick's success — and that's Tim Patrick. But along the way, every success story needs its cheerleaders and supporters and that's one thing Lock has been from the get-go.

"That’s all it takes," Patrick said on Thursday. "It takes one person to notice you and get your foot in the door. Thankfully, that guy was Drew, the starting quarterback of the team.”

Following the Broncos' 18-12 win over the Patriots last week, a victorious Lock provided some context on how he and Patrick had been able to establish such obvious and productive chemistry. Patrick eclipsed 100 yards receiving in Week 6's upset win, helping Lock to become the youngest QB ever to win at Gillette Stadium.

“When I talked to Coach Shurmur, before he got here and got to know anybody, I told him that one of the guys that might not get talked about enough, he might get talked about a little bit, but not enough in my eyes, was Tim Patrick," Lock said post-game last Sunday. "He’s always been that guy to me, in my opinion. Big, strong, physical guy, loves the game of football. It’s hard to beat him out to practice... I told Coach Shurmur before he got here, ‘Hey man, this guy is going to make a lot of plays for us this year.”

That's one of the most beautiful aspects of football. Nobody likes to see stars and starters go down with injury but in such tragic moments of adversity, we often see unsung players step into the vacuum and establish themselves as bonafide studs.

It's still early but it appears as if this year's injury epidemic in the Mile High City has provided just such an opportunity for Patrick. Opportunity knocked, and stuck his foot in the door, kicking it wide open. Hats off to the former undrafted rookie out of the University of Utah.

"I didn’t know he went out on a limb for me," Patrick said of Lock's testimonial to Shurmur. "He did tell me that [Quarterbacks Coach Mike] Shula liked what I did on film, but he never told me that.”

