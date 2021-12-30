As the Denver Broncos move towards another disappointing end to a season without playoff football, the post-mortem is underway. Broncos Country is frustrated with a team that consistently underutilizes talented players like wideout Jerry Jeudy.

When Jeudy arrived from Alabama as Denver's first-round pick last year, his precise route running was expected to make the offense a force in the passing game. But as the 22-year-old nears the conclusion of Year 2, his role appears more diminished than ever and some fans are even wondering whether he could end up a squandered draft pick.

Quarterback Drew Lock has now been confirmed as the starter on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers as Teddy Bridgewater still remains in the league's concussion protocol. If Jeudy is going to see more of the ball, Lock's unflinching belief in his receiver will have to translate to the field and finally deliver some tangible results.

“It would mean a lot to the whole offense,” Lock said of Jeudy having a day. “You’ve got a playmaker like that, when you get him the ball in space and let him do what he does best, he’s the best route runner I’ve ever seen. He’s one of the best route runners in this league.”

Lock’s insistence that Jeudy is a primetime talent is nothing new, but much to the eternal angst of Broncos Country, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur simply doesn’t seem to know how best to incorporate and harness the receiver's unique skill-set. Lock observed rather bluntly that the best way to get the best out of the explosive young pass-catcher is to commit to using him more, and of course, with the exception of Shurmur, everyone would like to see that materialize.

“I think we should take advantage of it, and I know he wants us to that,” Lock said on Wednesday. “He’s a guy that, if he could get the ball in his hands every play, he’d love that. He’s love that for the team, he’s love that for us being able to move the ball down the field, whatever it may be.”

Opportunity knocks for Jeudy as the news of fellow wideout Tim Patrick going on the reserve/COVID list broke this week. If Lock is to be believed, hopefully Jeudy will be ready to answer the bell.

“If it were to be a big week for Jerry, it wouldn’t surprise any of us of this team,” Lock said. “We know he’s ready whenever his number gets called. If his number gets called a little more this week, then he’ll be ready for it too.”

