Broncos' Vic Fangio, Drew Lock Respond to Jerry Jeudy Coaching Criticism

The consensus appears to suggest that Jerry Jeudy's since-deleted but now-controversial Twitter missives are strong indictments on the Denver Broncos' questionable coaching rather than its inconsistent quarterbacking.

They nonetheless reached the top of the totem pole Wednesday when head coach Vic Fangio was asked about Jeudy's apparent unhappiness in Shurmur's offense. And Fangio ... well, chalked it up to a first-round rookie wide receiver being a first-round rookie wide receiver.

"The last three games—the game before this past one—obviously he wasn't going to get many balls thrown to him that day. I don't think he's hit the wall at all. I think he'd just like to have more catches and I don't know of any receiver that doesn't feel that way," Fangio told reporters Wednesday. "I'm glad he's a little frustrated that he's not getting more production. We want our guys to feel that way. I don't know what he said or didn't say on Twitter, but I'm OK with Jerry. Jerry's in a good spot.”

In tweets that have since been scrubbed from his social media account, Jeudy quipped after Sunday's loss to Kansas City that "at least I got my conditioning in" and later "it all makes sense now lol," potentially in response to a recent Odell Beckham Jr. quote harshly criticizing Shurmur, the former New York Giants' head coach.

"I felt betrayed. This coach had tried to turn me against my brothers and my people, and was telling the young guys to stay away from me," Beckham said in a video posted on Twitter.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Jeudy's seemingly echoed Beckham's scathing accusation — that Shurmur alienated Beckham from other players — right after Jeudy himself seemingly was alienated from the Broncos' game plan, with a one-catch, five-yard dud in Denver's 22-16 loss at Arrowhead.

It's been a maddening first-year campaign for the No. 15 overall pick, who's seen five targets over the past two games — damning: fellow rookie WR KJ Hamler was targeted five times alone on Sunday — and hasn't scored a touchdown nor cracked 100 yards since his Nov. 8 explosion (7-125-1) against Atlanta.

Through 12 games, Jeudy has tallied 38 catches for 594 yards and two TDs. It'd be easy to blame his quarterback, Drew Lock, who often locks on to his first read — and often, for one reason or another, it's not the Alabama product. And Lock would understand.

The logic being, it's a problem if these frustrations aren't boiling over.

“If he’s happy about not getting the amount of balls that he wants, then there’s something going on there," Lock told reporters Wednesday. "You want a receiver that wants the ball. You want a guy that wants it in his hand and wants to make plays. That’s what we like about Jerry. He wants the ball in any situation—the beginning of the game or crunch time towards the end. People play him a certain way, and you go throughout the game and you make your reads. Sometimes you don’t end up getting to him, and sometimes you hit the guy. He could have been the second person on the read, but one was open. It’s how the game flows, and I know he’s learning that right now. As a receiver in this league, there are times where it’s tough to get the ball every once in a while. It’s about fighting through those games and getting ready to practice the next week and go into the next one thinking you’re going to catch 15 that game. Just being ready for that opportunity for the next Sunday.”

