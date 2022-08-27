Skip to main content

Broncos STC Says Rookie PR/KR Montrell Washington Will be 'Electric'

The Denver Broncos believe they've finally added a bonafide returner in Montrell Washington.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During the offseason and NFL draft process, the Denver Broncos were determined to turn around their poor special teams. New special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes has reenergized the unit considerably, but the most integral piece of the puzzle has been finding an explosive returner.

That seems to have come in the form of fifth-round draft pick Montrell Washington.

Washington's growing influence on how Stukes' special teams was emphasized on Thursday when the assistant coach implored the football gods to keep his rookie returner fit and available.

“We want Montrell to stay healthy. We believe in Montrell. He has shown what he can do this preseason,” Stukes said. “He’ll be electric once we start sustaining the blocks for a second longer... we prefer for him to stay healthy.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

For as good as Washington might prove to be in the return game, it’s clear that providing him a cavalcade of downfield blockers is the secret sauce. It's already been noted that Washington takes a few heavy licks when he gets the ball in his hands, and the last thing the Broncos need is damaging turnovers in the third phase.

Stukes was crystal clear when stating his directives on the art of returning kicks, and he insisted it isn't simply about switching on the afterburners before heading off into the sunset. Getting a real feel for how the blocking and running lanes are setting up in front of you is a particular skill that a talented returner needs to display every time he takes to the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We’ve all seen how fast that hole closes," Stukes said. "If you go running full speed through the hole, there’s going to be a big collision. You have to be smart as a returner. You have to feel where guys are in relationship to the blocks and run off the backside of the blocks and then execute. Him hesitating a little bit to set the return up is awesome. That’s what we would prefer him to do.”

Closing the gap in the super competitive AFC West will require forensic levels of attention to detail in all three phases of the game. Many close games might boil down to extra yards won the hard way, which could entail a well-executed block or making the right call on what hole to hit.

So, before Stukes can start dreaming about Devin Hester-esque game-changing trips to the end zone, it’s all about getting the basics down and somehow staying healthy moving forward. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos STC Says Rookie KR/PR Montrell Washington Will be 'Electric'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) and wide receiver Seth Williams (19) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Practice Observations: Receiver Competition Resolving

By Thomas Hall
Members of the Denver Broncos before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Predicting Broncos' 6 Key Position Battles vs. Vikings

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) catches an 80 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Lock (not pictured) as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Broncos vs. Vikings Preseason Game 3: How to Watch

By Chad Jensen
Bills right guard Cody Ford (74) blocks Denver defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) as his quarterback Case Keenum looks downfield in the first half of the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Sd 082022 Bills 79 Spts
News

Broncos Practice Observations: Last Two DL Making the Roster

By Thomas Hall
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett enters the field before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Coach Hackett Must Fix These 4 Problems in Preseason Game 3

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Broncos OC Dishes on How to Maximize QB Russell Wilson's Scrambling

By Keith Cummings
USATSI_18824751 [photoutils.com]
News

Hackett Talks Up RB Melvin Gordon: 'Excited to Give Him the Ball A Lot'

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos' WR KJ Hamler to Play in Preseason Game 3

By Chad Jensen