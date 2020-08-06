Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Early Returns on Jurrell Casey from Broncos Camp are Exciting

Chad Jensen

It's not easy finding a defensive lineman with five Pro Bowl selections on his resume. It's even harder to find one who's been to five consecutive Pro Bowls. 

And when one is found, it's many orders of magnitude more difficult to find a team willing to trade that player, let alone for a pittance. Despite all of those unlikelihoods, Jurrell Casey is now a Denver Bronco.

The Tennessee Titans took a seventh-round pick from the Broncos in exchange for the perennial Pro-Bowler. Not one to look a gift-horse in the mouth, Head Coach Vic Fangio is just glad that Casey is in Denver, regardless of the long odds and perfect alignment of stars that it took to get him here. 

With the Broncos now a week into training camp, buzz is starting to emanate from UC Health Training Center on Casey. Entering the NFL as a third-round pick out of USC back in 2011, the ex-Titan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Broncos, which Coach Fangio can already see wearing off on other players. 

“What I’ve been able to sense so far is, obviously, he’s got experience. Some guys have a lot of experience, and they have a hard time using it and conveying it to others," Fangio said on Tuesday via virtual presser. "I don’t think that will be the case with him, and I think part of it is that he really likes football. He really likes helping people. Those are two qualities you have to have to lend your experience to others, and I think he has those. He’s excited to be here. From my conversations with him, we’re excited to see how good he is for the Broncos moving forward, but we’re optimistic.”

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although Von Miller had a productive, symbiotic pass-rushing relationship with Derek Wolfe, the 10th-year edge rusher is relishing the opportunity to cross swords alongside Casey. Casey has been in the league one year longer than Wolfe but has 18 more career sacks (51-to-33). Miller sees the potential in what he and Casey can do as an inside/outside pass-rushing partnership. 

“Wolfe was great. We had eight strong years together and I wouldn’t be the type of pass rusher that I am today without Derek Wolfe," Miller said on Tuesday via virtual presser. "I have Jurrell Casey here with me now and I have to take advantage of that. I have to take advantage of his knowledge. I have to take advantage of his energy, his pass-rushing energy. He’s great to have out there. Today we were just walking through some stuff and I can already feel it. I could already feel how effective we’ll be together. I’m excited to go out there and practice. I’m excited to get in pads. I’m excited to play and I’m excited to lead with Jurrell Casey. He’s a great guy.”

One thing Miller and Casey have in common is that each has been selected to the last five Pro Bowls, although, for what it's worth, Von has been to six-straight. That time together at the NFL all-star game has given the two a jumping-off point as Casey begins his Broncos tenure. 

“It’s the exact same guy from the Pro Bowl (laughing). It’s the exact same guy from the Pro Bowl," Miller said of Casey. "Some of the games we talked about, some of the drills that we worked on at the Pro Bowl, we talk about the same stuff here. He just gets it. It’s just instant. When you’ve played as long as Jurrell and you’ve played as long as me, it’s just instant. We don’t have to work on stuff. I can say something and he’ll pick it up instantly. He’ll say something to me, and I’ll pick it up instantly. It’s great to have a guy like that.”

The Broncos are counting on that instant chemistry to pay some dividends this year, especially when it comes to wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. If the Broncos get Bradley Chubb back at full strength (knock on wood), combined with DL Shelby Harris' flashes of pass-rushing prowess, the Broncos could push to lead the league in team sacks. 

The Broncos did just that back in 2015 when the names were Miller, Wolfe, DeMarcus Ware, and Malik Jackson. Considering that it's Fangio pulling the defensive strings circa 2020, I wouldn't put it past this new group as distinct possibility of repeating the feat. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mile High Roundtable: Identifying Broncos' Best Option at RT to Overcome Ja'Wuan James Opt-Out

Join us as we go around the table as Mile High Huddle's staff lays out the Broncos' best options to find a solution at right tackle.

MHH Staff

by

dabomb

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

Linebacker

Von Miller Hints at a 'Monster' Comeback Season for Bradley Chubb

We know that Von Miller is hungrier than ever but what about Bradley Chubb? Miller dished on his pass-rushing partner's prospects as he battles back from an ACL tear that cost him most of last season.

Luke Patterson

by

Lance Sanderson

Von Miller Posed a Question to the Man in the Mirror & Didn't Like the Answer

In a very intimate dropping of the facade, Von Miller revealed why both players and coaches are buzzing about him this summer and how his newfound hunger came to be.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Ja'Wuan James Releases Statement to Fans on why he Opted Out of 2020 Season

Ja'Wuan James knows that an unflattering "narrative" exists surrounding his name in the Mile High City. On the heels of his decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, that "narrative" is likely to intensify.

Chad Jensen

by

rudy2408

Elijah Wilkinson Explains his Surprise in Learning that Ja'Wuan James had Opted Out of 2020 Season

When it came to Ja'Wuan James' fateful decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, Elijah Wilkinson didn't see it coming. But Wilkinson stands ready as ever to hop back on the right-tackle bike.

KeithCummings

by

Brew77

Is Garett Bolles Still Fighting for Broncos' Starting LT Job? Here's What Vic Fangio Said

Vic Fangio addressed whether Garett Bolles will have to sing for his supper this summer at Broncos camp.

BobMorris

by

broncofan55555

Broncos Activate OT Elijah Wilkinson & Rookie OG Netane Muti Off Injured Lists

The Broncos responded to Ja'Wuan James' opt-out by activating two offensive linemen who opened camp on injured list.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Austin Fort | TE

Austin Fort flashed as an undrafted rookie in 2019 training camp and preseason before the injury bug sapped him of all momentum. With some big believers behind him at Dove Valley, what are Fort's prospects heading into the 2020 season?

Erick Trickel

by

LukePatterson

Broncos' 2020 Salary Cap Implications of Ja'Wuan James' Opt-Out Revealed

The Broncos have now had two players opt-out of the 2020 season. What does it mean for the salary cap?

BobMorris

by

CUBuffinTX