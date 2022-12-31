It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.

Football Outsiders recognized Evero and one Broncos player (who we’ll get to later) on its All-Rookie Team. Evero got the nod for first-year defensive coordinator, given his impact on the Broncos’ defense this season.

FO's Bryan Knowles wrote this about Evero:

“At points, the best defense in the league by DVOA, Evero’s modified version of Vic Fangio’s scheme kept the Broncos in games early in the year while the offense was busy attempting bonkers field goals and fizzling out in the red zone.

Denver’s defense eventually got overwhelmed by constantly having to be on the field and the general malaise that set in when it became clear that things were not going to turn around. Still, Evero’s early success has him in the head coaching discussion.”

Even as the Broncos will bring in a new head coach and have changes elsewhere on the staff, Evero is somebody the team — and I imagine its fans — would like to have stayed. There’s even the chance that Evero gets the nod to be the next Broncos head coach.

Let’s not forget that some people thought the Broncos’ defense would decline in 2022 while the offense picked up the slack. Instead, it was another season in which the defense carried the load.

But while it’s disappointing that the offense didn’t keep its end of the bargain, give credit to Evero for his work with the defense, notably after the Broncos traded Bradley Chubb and lost multiple players to injuries.

That brings us to the Broncos player who made the All-Rookie team: defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.

Though Henningsen wasn’t an impact player, he was solid in a year that didn’t see a lot of quality rookie defensive linemen. Between injuries and struggles from other players, as Knowles notes, “this has not yet been a banner class for the big uglies in the middle.”

Still, it was encouraging to see Henningsen hold his own in a depth role this season. He may develop into a quality starter next season, but give the rookie credit for doing his part to help.

