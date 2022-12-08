When the Denver Broncos drafted rush linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round earlier this year, the pick was mainly praised for his prowess as a pass rusher. However, before the hype could get out of control, the Broncos coaches spoke on Bonitto and what he had to work on.

Naturally, coming out of Oklahoma's heavy slanting defense, Bonitto's game against the run was at the top of the list, as was getting stronger and improving everything in general.

That isn't surprising, as every rookie entering the NFL has to hone every aspect of his game coming from the college level. Bonitto's struggles as a run defender were well-known and cataloged throughout the draft, and Oklahoma's defense didn't help things. There was also a concern that the Sooners' defensive scheme would hinder his ability to translate to the NFL.

The Broncos drafted Bonitto as added insurance, but they intended to redshirt his rookie season. In the first four weeks of the 2022 campaign, Bonitto played 16 snaps, with zero coming in the first two games, but that quickly changed.

From Week 5 to Week 12, Bonitto played at least 20 snaps on defense in all but two games. He didn't play in Week 9, while he saw 15 total snaps in Week 7. It was a solid showing from Bonitto as a pass rusher, as he picked up 10 total pressures on 108 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, with two sacks.

Then in Week 13, Bonitto was given just one snap on defense.

On Thursday, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked about Bonitto's development in light of his lack of playing time in Baltimore.

"Nik is coming along," Evero said. "He's getting better. That's one of those things—it's a young guy new to the position in certain ways. He's continued to work and get better, and that's what he's got to continue to do."

Bottom line, Bonitto still has to improve all around. That isn't ideal at this point of the season, especially with Randy Gregory still on injured reserve in the wake of the Bradley Chubb trade. Denver's pass rush is struggling.

Denver needs more from its top pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Evero's comments should be a wake-up call for Bonitto.

This is the time to step up even more. While Bonitto doesn't have to have it all put together by now, you want to hear more encouraging comments besides the generic "coming along" coach-speak. Leading up to the draft, there were some comments about Bonitto's work ethic, and since joining the Broncos, those rumblings have yet to be dispelled.

While Evero's remarks aren't harsh by any means, they were likely made with the intent of getting a message across. Denver needs Bonitto to step up, but for whatever reason, he isn't where the coaching staff wants him to be, as evidenced by his singular snap last week and his position on the depth chart as the Broncos' No. 4 rush linebacker behind Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Jacob Martin.

Bonitto was the sixth-string rush linebacker entering the season, and due to injuries and a blockbuster trade, he has moved up to fourth. To be clear, it's not as if Bonitto has been terrible on the field — he has flashed his potential as a pass rusher.

However, he is stuck behind Cooper and Martin despite those flashes. The coaches sent the message; now it's time to see if the message is heard.

