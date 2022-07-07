Skip to main content

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Dishes on How he'll Rotate Pass Rushers

The Broncos now have a lot of bodies on the edge to throw at opposing quarterbacks. How will DC Ejiro Evero balance the rotation?

Ever since Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett injected some seriously positive vibes directly into the bloodstream of Broncos Country, the questions that remain on the defensive side of the ball have been somewhat kicked to the curb. 

Under normal circumstances, the Denver Broncos merely having a first-year coordinator taking charge of the defense would set alarm bells ringing.

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a rising young star who has ascended rapidly through the coaching ranks. But it remains a risky hire, partly because he has a number of pressing issues and conundrums when it comes to how he will deploy his personnel, and most importantly, rotate his stable of pass rushers.

Credit must go to GM George Paton for adding pass-rushing arrows to the quiver in order to supply extra ammunition for Evero to get after opposing quarterbacks. Randy Gregory’s arrival in free agency should help make up for the departure of franchise icon Von Miller, and the drafting of Nik Bonitto adds even more extra punch to the rotation.

Evero has expressed his gratitude for having been provided with the required depth to create an extremely athletic pass-rushing rotation, and given the abundance of elite quarterbacking talents in the AFC West, the Broncos will need them all. But how will Evero balance said pass-rushing rotation?

“It’s a factor of who’s playing the best,” Evero said during OTAs. “You get a good rotation, and you want to keep guys fresh. When you rush the passer—interior—or exterior—it’s one of those deals that it’s more tiresome than people think. Depth is always good.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Training camp will see Evero testing out what really works when the stakes are significantly raised. To what degree Evero's defense hits the ground running will likely owe much to how head coach Nathaniel Hackett has driven home the value of learning the new system first.

You might have expected that learning curve to involve the high-energy chirping between Hackett and Evero on the practice field. But the opposite has been true, with Hackett admitting the duo has been fully focused on teaching much more than throwing down.

“Not as much as you’d think because we’re not trying to scheme each other,” Hackett replied when questioned trash talking his assistants during team drills. “We’re not trying to attack his defense and he’s not trying to attack our offense. We’re trying to teach systems.”

Early signs remain very positive that Hackett and Evero can get the most out of each other moving forward, even if things only just recently moved beyond the installation stage. Applying the base coat on the refurbishing job would appear to be the sensible approach at this stage. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Ejiro Evero- We've Got to Generate Pressure
News

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Dishes on How he'll Rotate Pass Rushers

By Keith Cummings58 seconds ago
Russell Wilson
News

Ranking Value of Broncos' Veteran Contracts: Worst to First

By Bob Morris1 hour ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back to pass during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos' 2022 Preview: Offense | A Unit that Will Carry the Water

By Thomas Hall16 hours ago
Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams
News

Predicting Which Broncos RB Will Finish with More Touches in 2022

By Chad Jensen21 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Malik Reed #59 | OLB

By Erick Trickel22 hours ago
Josey Jewell
News

LB Josey Jewell Details How he Stays 'A Step Ahead' in Pass Coverage

By Keith CummingsJul 6, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Report: Demaryius Thomas' Brain Diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE

By Chad JensenJul 6, 2022
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) speaks to the media following OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Bradley Chubb Says 'The Dam Has to Break' on His Return to Form

By Chad JensenJul 5, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson
News

Russell Wilson Lauds the Leadership, Vision of Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett

By Keith CummingsJul 5, 2022