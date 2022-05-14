WATCH: New Broncos QB Debuts at Rookie Minicamp

Skip to main content

WATCH: Rookie QB Eric Barriere Auditions at Broncos Minicamp

Barriere accepted the tryout following last month's Draft.

Among the 11 players invited to the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp, Eric Barriere is arguably the most intriguing.

The former Eastern Washington star, unselected in the 2022 NFL draft, was the only quarterback tryout to take the field Friday at the UC Health Training Center. And all eyes were on him — for good reason.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Barriere (6-1, 210) completed 62% of his passes for 13,809 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, averaging 270.8 air yards per game across 51 collegiate appearances for the Eagles. He added 22 rushing scores on 376 carries totaling 1,585 ground yards.

Despite playing for a smaller program, Barriere put himself on the national map amid his 2021 redshirt senior campaign, tallying 5,292 yards from scrimmage and 50 total TDs en route to the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player offensive player in FCS football.

Mobile with a strong arm and excellent deep-ball accuracy, if a bit diminutive, Barriere was loosely compared to new Broncos QB Russell Wilson during the pre-draft scouting process. (Both also wear No. 3, for what that's worth.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depending on how the Broncos view his audition, Barriere could find himself pushing for a backup role behind Wilson, competing with fourth-year man Brett Rypien, whom the team retained as an exclusive-rights free agent, and graybeard Josh Johnson, whom they signed in unrestricted free agency.

Denver completely bypassed the position with each of its nine draft picks, which may or may not work to Barriere's advantage.

"There were some quarterbacks—really one in particular—who was interesting, but it didn’t work out," general manager George Paton said on April 30.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18261437 [photoutils.com]
News

WATCH: New Broncos QB Debuts at Rookie Minicamp

By Zack Kelberman54 seconds ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

11 Vic Fangio Favorites Who Could be on Broncos' Cutting-Room Floor

By Erick Trickel2 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson
News

Broncos' Rank No. 15 in 2022 Strength of Schedule

By Dylan Von Arx3 hours ago
USATSI_16469871
News

Broncos Waive OL Drew Himmelman & Zack Johnson, TE Shaun Beyer, OLB Andre Mintze

By Zack Kelberman6 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

John Elway Opens Up on Broncos' Russell Wilson Acquisition

By Keith Cummings8 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Top Breakout Candidates of 2022 Revealed

By Mike Evans8 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes
News

Breaking Down Broncos' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

By Thomas Hall22 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Drew Lock
News

Broncos Announce Week 1 Tilt vs. Seahawks on MNF

By Chad JensenMay 12, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested on Charge of Criminal Tampering

By Zack KelbermanMay 12, 2022