Broncos Come Away Loaded for 2022 in ESPN's 7-Round Mock Draft

For those covering the NFL, there are not many tasks as masochistic as the dreaded seven-round mock draft. By the time one completes a mock with all 262 selections, a team signs a player or completes a trade that sends the entire mock tumbling to the floor.

Given how time-consuming it is to cultivate such a massive mock draft, anyone who completes one at all should be commended — even if every pick in the mock isn’t ideal for your team.

Fortunately for the Denver Broncos, in ESPN analyst Jordan Reid's recent seven-round mock, the team walked away with an impressive haul.

With Broncos' GM George Paton essentially filling all of Denver’s immediate needs, the team is in an enviable position of approaching the draft holistically and nabbing the best players on the board regardless of needs on the roster. Even still, with Denver’s Day 2 selections, Reid does a good job of finding potential positions the Broncos may look to bolster with contributors for 2022.

64. (via LAR): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

There’s a chance Raimann goes much higher than here, but I see him more as a Day 2 pick. In this situation, he’d get a chance to compete immediately at right tackle.

75.: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Even though the Broncos brought back Josey Jewell and signed Alex Singleton to a one-year deal, that shouldn’t stop general manager George Paton from finding depth at the second level. Muma is an instinctive linebacker who is a ball-location magnet against the run. He had 125 tackles last season.

96. (via LAR): Nik Bonitto, DE/OLB, Oklahoma

The Broncos could get a steal in Bonitto, who could develop into an asset off the edge in a multiple-front defense.

If Denver is able to land Raimann at pick 64, fans should be doing cartwheels. Raimann is considered a borderline first-round prospect by many in the draft community. While he is older for the position at 24 and has an arm length shorter than wanted for the position at 32-⅞ inches, Raimann’s tape shows a smooth operating pass protector with upside in an outside zone blocking scheme.

Coming over from Austria, Raimann first played tight end for CMU but eventually transitioned to tackle, adding copious mass during his time playing for the Chippewas. Given his position and his pass blocking prowess, Denver might even consider calling up and making a slight trade-up to nab Raimann if he does fall beyond pick 50. He would be a dream at 64.

Continuing the dream for many, after selecting a tackle at pick 64 the Broncos turn around and select another prospect that easily could be long gone before Denver picks in the second round, let alone falling to them at 75. Muma is a local kid from Colorado who played college ball at Wyoming.

A former high school safety, Muma accumulated a lot of tackles on the Cowboys’ defense, but it is his pass coverage fluidity and proficiency that should get Broncos Country excited. This is an exceedingly solid Day 2 crop of linebackers in the 2022 draft class with plenty of options, so it certainly is possible Muma falls to 75, especially considering just how devalued the linebacker position has become in today’s NFL.

Landing Muma at 75, though? Excellent value.

Finally, there's the versatile Boniotto, who could help the Broncos add a much-needed pass-rushing option to the edge. With Randy Gregory’s start to 2022 up in the air following arthroscopic shoulder surgery and Bradley Chubb’s injury history, Denver would be smart to add to the edge rusher room early (and possibly often).

Bonitto is a finesse player who might only ever be a pass-rush specialist. He hasn’t shown the ability to hang against the run, setting the edge on early downs, and perhaps will never have that ability given his size and power limitations. He will probably need to play in a heavy blitz-centric scheme that allows him to press single gaps or drop into coverage to keep offenses honest because of his limitations.

He’s essentially an upgraded version of the style of player that is Malik Reed.

Reid's seven-round mock continues.

115.: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

116. (via SEA): Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

145. (via DET/DEN): Alontae Taylor, CB/S, Tennessee

152.: Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

206. (via TB/NYJ/PHI): Jean Delance, OT, Florida

232.: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Day 3 is often replete with players that many fans don't know of until they make their mark in the league, but if Denver can walk out with the players listed above, Paton will have likely had another fantastic draft. With the addition of four defensive backs (although I do not believe Denver has the 152 selection listed in this mock as that seems to have been sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade).

The two that stand out on the list are Taylor and Belton. Taylor is a versatile and physical corner with zone instincts. He needs to clean up his tackling but due to his size, length, and physicality should be a day 1 special teams contributor. Taylor played primarily on the boundary for the Volunteers but he projects to be a versatile player in the NFL with some projected slot and safety ability.

Speaking of slot and safety, Iowa’s Belton played in the slot in 2021 as much as any player in college. After a solid year in the Big Ten, totaling five interceptions, Belton put up a solid Combine performance testing in the 88th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 71st percentile in the vertical jump, 67th in the broad jump, and 50th in the 3-cone drill.

Belton played the 'star' backer position in Iowa’s 4-2-5 defense and could play a similar role for Denver. Given the Rams’ preference to play six-plus defensive backs, don’t be surprised if new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero looks to add versatile bodies for his secondary in Denver.

Perhaps a slept-on need, and an area that could use some competition, is that of the No. 1 running back in Denver. Mike Boone has potential, but he has never carried a large volume of runs in his career (and for that matter, neither has Javonte Williams).

Allgeier will not run away from anyone, but he is big, thick, and can break tackles at a prototypical 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds. While BYU isn’t playing an SEC-like schedule, Allgier accumulating the second-most yards after contact of any back in the NCAA last year (behind Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III) is noteworthy.

A seven-round mock draft is one heck of an endeavor. Even more impressive, though, is a seven-round mock draft that has the Broncos walking away with so many good players. Can George Paton draft as well as Reid mocked? Time will tell.

