EWU QB Eric Barriere to Have Minicamp Tryout with Broncos

Undrafted rookie quarterback Eric Barriere, who's drawn loose comparisons to Russell Wilson, received an invite to attend the upcoming Denver Broncos minicamp for a tryout.

And it appears the Eastern Washington prospect has accepted.

A five-year collegiate contributor, Barriere (6-1, 210) completed 62% of his passes for 13,809 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, averaging 270.8 air yards per game across 51 appearances for the Eagles. He added 22 rushing scores on 376 carries totaling 1,585 ground yards.

In 2021, Barriere saved his best for last as a redshirt senior, accumulating 5,292 yards from scrimmage and 50 total TDs en route to the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player offensive player in FCS football.

Due to his plus arm strength, deep-ball accuracy, and pocket mobility, some draft analysts have likened Barriere to Wilson, a former Super Bowl champion and third-round pick who, of course, now leads Denver's offense.

"If you beat Eastern Washington it is almost certainly not because Barriere lost the game," The Athletic's Gene Clemons wrote in April 2021. "He has been magnificent since taking over the starting job halfway through the 2018 season and this spring has been no different. He keeps improving as a quarterback — and as a leader — and has his team playing some of the best football in the country. The offense can score with anyone on any day because of Barriere’s poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs and overall understanding of the game.

"The fact that nobody talks about his pro potential is criminal and when he gets the opportunity, he will not only make a team but push the starter."

The Broncos don't need anyone to push Wilson, but perhaps the team chooses to push veteran backups Brett Rypien and free-agent import Josh Johnson. Barriere — who shares a jersey number with and an affinity for the nine-time Pro Bowler — could be a worthy flier to develop under head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

That is, assuming Barriere's audition leads to a contract offer. A big "if."

Evidently content, Denver opted to bypass the position with each of its nine picks in the 2022 Draft, and did not sign a signal-caller in undrafted free agency.

There were some quarterbacks—really one in particular—who was interesting, but it didn’t work out," general manager George Paton said amid his post-draft press conference.