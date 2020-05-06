Examining Whether Broncos' Sixth-Round OG Netane Muti is the Steal of the Draft

Netane Muti was a great selection by the Denver Broncos, especially with it being a sixth-round pick. Sixth-rounders rarely pan out, but this one was invested in a player with a ton of upside but with medical issues.

Muti had the talent to be a top-64 pick in the NFL Draft, but playing only 19 games in four years is going to cause any player to fall. His Achilles and lisfranc injuries are major medical red flags, the serious nature of each making it even more concerning.

However, Muti is a low-risk player being the 181st overall pick in the draft but he could provide a huge reward for the Broncos if he can stay healthy.

There is a question about the Broncos' interior offensive line if Muti does stay healthy. Denver just spent money on Graham Glasgow, drafted Lloyd Cushenberry III, and have Dalton Risner, so it already had its starters. Muti can be great depth, but if he is so good and the Broncos want to get their best five blockers on the field, maybe they look at moving Risner to tackle.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That is a possibility that does make a lot of sense, especially when factoring in the concerns over the future of the tackle position. Not only was Muti a low-risk/high-reward selection, but he was also a pick that gave the Broncos some options on their offensive line.

Denver has been burned by oft-injured players in the past, so the hopes for Muti should be kept in check. He has major potential, but staying healthy is a must if he ever wants to make an impact on the football field.

It'll be nice if Muti works out and at the very least, give the Broncos a great piece for depth on their interior. For a more in-depth look at what he brings to the table, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.