Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Exploring the Pros & Cons KJ Hamler Brings to Broncos' Offense

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall and backed that up with another at pick 46. The Broncos did try and move up, though to no avail, and ultimately had to let the board fall to them. 

It was expected heading into this draft that Denver would double up on receivers, but with the first two picks back-to-back, it was a slight surprise. To combine with Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos selected the shifty and speedy KJ Hamler out of Penn State.

Hopefully, Hamler has more immediate success than the last Nittany Lion receiver Denver drafted (DaeSean Hamilton, circa 2018). There is a lot to like about Hamler, the biggest being the speed and explosive-play ability he brings to the Broncos' offense. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver needed that, and boy did they go out and get it with Hamler. There are many concerns with him, though, especially with his size, which is likely to see him limited to a slot role with the Broncos, pushing Jeudy to be the other boundary receiver opposite Sutton.

With these first two picks being a WR, the Broncos sent a very loud message to the receivers not-named Sutton on their roster. Step up or be replaced.

Hamilton is a slot only guy, but both Jeudy and Hamler work well from the slot. Tim Patrick might be a little more safe being a boundary guy, but he also was put on notice. 

There is one receiver in particular that the Hamler selection threatens and that is Diontae Spencer. Spencer is a smaller gadget-type player who was the Broncos' returner last year and Hamler could easily step in and take those duties over.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows with Hamler, as electric as he is. For more on what Hamler brings to the Broncos offense, and what concerns he has, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Tied to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers in Ludicrous 'Report'

A speculative article recently tried to tie the Broncos to Aaron Rodgers. Is there any veracity to this speculation? We answer.

Chad Jensen

by

Adamschultz94

Broncos' Best & Worst Picks of 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

Now that the 2020 draft is in the books, it's time to analyze the Broncos' class and also look back on a few missed opportunities.

Erick Trickel

by

Fixenit

4 Broncos' Veterans on the Bubble Following 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added 10 draft picks to the roster via the NFL Draft and it left a handful of veterans on unstable ground.

BobMorris

by

Jimrichard

Next Gen Stats Give Broncos Highest-Graded Score in 2020 NFL Draft

Next Gen Stats is buying what John Elway is selling.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About the Seven 2020 Undrafted Rookies

The Broncos signed seven undrafted rookies following the draft. Fans don't know a lot about this group. Here's what we know for now.

Erick Trickel

by

B'wana Beast

How Elway's Unique Drafting Strategy Sets Broncos up For Short- & Long-Term Success

John Elway used a familiar method as he executed the Broncos' 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft and it could have a galvanizing effect on this team both short- and long-term

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Broncos' 2020 Draft Grades Surprisingly Strong from National Perspective

Join us as we do a round-up from around the web to see how major sites and publications graded the Broncos' 2020 draft haul.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Gut Reaction: Why Broncos Fans Should Pump the Brakes on Criticism of Round 3 Picks

The Broncos didn't get consensus praise from the fanbase with their trio of third-round picks. But it's possible fans are focusing on the wrong things.

BobMorris

by

WTFF

Mile High Huddle Grades Broncos' Complete 2020 NFL Draft Haul

The Mile High Huddle staff gives the Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft haul a complete grade.

MHH Staff

by

Ricky823