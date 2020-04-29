Exploring the Pros & Cons KJ Hamler Brings to Broncos' Offense

The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall and backed that up with another at pick 46. The Broncos did try and move up, though to no avail, and ultimately had to let the board fall to them.

It was expected heading into this draft that Denver would double up on receivers, but with the first two picks back-to-back, it was a slight surprise. To combine with Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos selected the shifty and speedy KJ Hamler out of Penn State.

Hopefully, Hamler has more immediate success than the last Nittany Lion receiver Denver drafted (DaeSean Hamilton, circa 2018). There is a lot to like about Hamler, the biggest being the speed and explosive-play ability he brings to the Broncos' offense.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver needed that, and boy did they go out and get it with Hamler. There are many concerns with him, though, especially with his size, which is likely to see him limited to a slot role with the Broncos, pushing Jeudy to be the other boundary receiver opposite Sutton.

With these first two picks being a WR, the Broncos sent a very loud message to the receivers not-named Sutton on their roster. Step up or be replaced.

Hamilton is a slot only guy, but both Jeudy and Hamler work well from the slot. Tim Patrick might be a little more safe being a boundary guy, but he also was put on notice.

There is one receiver in particular that the Hamler selection threatens and that is Diontae Spencer. Spencer is a smaller gadget-type player who was the Broncos' returner last year and Hamler could easily step in and take those duties over.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows with Hamler, as electric as he is. For more on what Hamler brings to the Broncos offense, and what concerns he has, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.