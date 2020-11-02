Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. Denver Broncos' cornerback Bryce Callahan is all of 5-foot-9, 188.

The contrast in size is striking when measured against the phenomenal individual play Callahan made in the Broncos' victory over the Chargers that prevented his opponent from salting away the game. The Broncos trailed 24-10 with 1:41 to go in the third quarter and embattled quarterback Drew Lock, who, up to that point in the game, had struggled mightily, had just turned the ball over, giving the Chargers a 1st- & -10 from the Denver 24-yard line.

Three plays later, it was 3rd- & -5 from the Broncos' 19-yard line and nursing a comfortable two-score lead, the Chargers wanted to step on their opponents' throat. Los Angeles' QB Justin Herbert dropped back and uncorked a ball to Williams in the corner of the end zone and though it wasn't a great pass, Callahan 'out-physicaled' his opponent to haul in the interception, swinging momentum back Denver's way.

"Bryce Callahan’s interception in the endzone was huge," head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday after the dust had settled. "That was after we threw an interception ourselves—if they get three points out of that then we might be having a different discussion today."

Indeed, it was just the spark Lock and company needed, as the offense would take over on the touchback and go 80 yards on nine plays, culminating in a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. That touchdown would be followed by two more as the Broncos stormed back to beat the Chargers 31-30.

That wasn't the only play Callahan made on the day. He was excellent for the Broncos in coverage as Pro Football Focus elucidated following the game. Per PFF, Callahan relinquished only one catch on six targets and nabbed his second interception of the season while chipping in three solo tackles.

With No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye getting knocked out of the game in the second half after safety Kareem Jackson collided with him on a tackle, the onus fell on Callahan to carry the load and he did just that. Although he missed his first season in Denver due to a nagging foot injury that required surgery, Callahan has made up for it in spades this season, especially in the wake of Bouye's struggles to stay on the field and the fact that Denver has played two rookie corners out there with Callahan.

With long-time corner Chris Harris, Jr. defected to the Chargers this past offseason, the Broncos' secondary faced a lot of questions and despite imperfect conditions to open the season, Callahan has been a godsend. Callahan has played under Fangio in each year he's been a pro since entering the league with the Chicago Bears as a college free agent out of Rice University in 2015.

Fangio has seen how Callahan has grown and developed and obviously played a big role in him signing the three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos in the spring of 2019. After all that Fangio has seen from Callahan over the years, that play in coverage against big Mike Williams stands out to the defensive czar as the best of the veteran corner's career.

“I told him last night and again today that his interception was probably the best play in his career, and I’ve seen every play in his career," Fangio said. "I’m not surprised by it. I’ve been with him his entire career. He was injured last year. He had a bent screw in his foot that kept him out. I’ve never had a screw in my foot, but if it’s bent, I don’t think it’s very comfortable. I know everybody was disappointed that we brought him in last year and he couldn’t play, but he was injured. I knew how he could play if he stayed healthy, and he’s proving that this year.”

Indeed, the recently-turned 29-year-old is currently PFF's third highest-graded corner in the NFL. What makes Callahan's play this year all the more impressive is that he's had to move all over the field.

"His quality of play has been really, really good, and we move him around," Fangio said. "When Bouye got hurt, we took him out of the nickel position and left him at corner. He had to move from right corner to left corner. He plays the nickel for us when we can. He’s back there catching punts for us."

That's the last additional kernel of value Callahan presents. With Diontae Spencer out with a shoulder injury the last two games, Callahan has been the punt returner and thus far, he's been reliable.

It's great to see this free-agent investment from last year paying some real dividends. If Callahan keeps it up, especially considering his willingness this past spring to restructure his contract in light of his 2019 injury, the Broncos will have to offer him a serious extension. Right now, Callahan's out-playing his $6M cap number.

He's under contract through 2021, so the issue is likely moot for the time being, especially considering the financial forecast for next year with regard to severely diminished NFL revenues and its impact on the salary cap.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.