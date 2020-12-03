SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Reveals Broncos Will Isolate QB Blake Bortles for Emergency

Chad Jensen

On the doorstep of the 2020 regular season, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was asked multiple times whether he'd consider 'quarantining' a backup quarterback in order to have an emergency option to take the field in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. Each time, Fangio dismissed the idea out of hand, no doubt confident in the Broncos' painstaking measures as a club to prevent the virus from entering the building. 

What Fangio perhaps didn't take into consideration was human error and weakness. Last week, the Broncos were forced by the NFL to play the New Orleans Saints without a true quarterback after Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were deemed 'high-risk' exposures by the league and ruled ineligible to play. 

The Broncos, embarrassingly, had no choice but to forfeit or play an undrafted rookie wide receiver at quarterback vs. one of the top-ranked defenses in the NFL. Kendall Hinton, for all the heart and grit he showed, proved on the field that he is not an NFL-caliber quarterback. 

Now wiser, ostensibly, Coach Fangio revealed on Wednesday that the Broncos have opted to take precautions with the quarterback position and isolate one player from the body of the roster. 

"Blake’s [Bortles] not going to come into the building today from home after the virtual meetings," Fangio said. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bortles will not be barred from entering the building and will have to show up daily to do his COVID-19 testing, but the Broncos will execute a 'quarantine' of sorts to ensure he's not exposed to an potential outbreak in the building that could, in theory, compromise the entire QB room like last week. 

“No, he's coming over to get tested, coming over get something to eat," Fangio said. "We're just going to limit his exposure here.”

Lock, Rypien, and Bortles tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, which satisfied the NFL's 'high-risk' incubation period and allowed the QB trio to return to the building and practice. Bortles, however, will attend all virtual meetings and will practice on his own. 

Understand, the Broncos would only turn to Bortles to play if faced with another 'sum of all fears' situation at QB. Every NFL team's worst nightmare heading into this season was an outbreak in the QB room. 

Quarterback, as evidenced last Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, is the most important position on the field. The Broncos are taking the proper measures to ensure that the team is never placed in a position again where the league front office 2,000 miles away can strong-arm the club into all but forfeiting a game due to the absence of a quarterback. 

Bortles, a top-5 draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2014, was signed by the Broncos on September 24 in the wake of Lock's injury to his throwing shoulder. Bortles was released in October when Lock returned from injury and subsequently signed to the practice squad two days later where he has remained, outside of his three-day stint on the Reserve/COVID list. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

U812

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Insider Addresses Rumor of Vic Fangio Being on Hot Seat With Broncos

Is Vic Fangio on the hot seat in Denver as a new rumor indicates? One of the most trusted Broncos insiders cut through the noise.

Chad Jensen

by

joevford

Noah Fant Speaks Out as NFL Poised to Strong-Arm Broncos to Play Saints Without a QB

The NFL is trying to force the Broncos to play Week 12's bout vs. the Saints without a quarterback and Noah Fant isn't about to put up with it.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

5 Scathing Takeaways From Broncos' 31-3 Loss to Saints Sans a QB

The Broncos were placed in an impossible situation that unfolded as expected. What are the takeaways coming out of this abomination that was Week 12?

Lance Sanderson

by

U812

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About WR-Turned-QB Kendall Hinton

With the NFL mandating that all four of the Broncos' actual quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday vs. the Saints, the next man up is practice-squad wideout Kendall Hinton. What do we know about Hinton?

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Drew Lock's Mom Reveals 'Truth' About Broncos' QB Quarantine Situation

Drew Lock's mother Laura took to Twitter to 'shame' the NFL and tell her side of the 'truth' with regard to the Broncos' QB room going into quarantine.

Chad Jensen

by

RichiRichEh

All Broncos' QBs Deemed 'High Risk' by NFL, Ruled Out of Sunday's Matchup With Saints

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles have been ruled out of Week 12 by the NFL due to being 'high risk' for COVID-19.

Chad Jensen

by

Thetortoise

Here's Why Broncos Should Claim Recently-Released S Will Parks Off Waivers

The Broncos have the chance to reunite with Will Parks after the Eagles cut him on Tuesday.

Luke Patterson

by

Dick Hanky