SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Updates Phillip Lindsay's Odds for Playing in Week 4

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos entered the 2020 season with six players with at least one Pro Bowl on their respective NFL resumes. Four of those Pro Bowlers are now on injured reserve (in Week 4!), while one has missed all but two quarters of the season. 

The only one unscathed by the injury bug thus far is running back Melvin Gordon. However, despite it being a short-week turnaround, the one Pro Bowler who's been injured but has not been placed on the reserve list has a real chance at playing on Thursday Night Football at the New York Jets. 

Co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay is inching closer to suiting back up for the Broncos. Lindsay was again a limited participant in Monday's practice but it being a short week, how realistic would it be for him to suit up? 

Head coach Vic Fangio answered the question on Monday. 

“He’s trending in the right direction," Fangio said. "He might be able to play Thursday, but we’ll decide that as we go through the week."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos will have to resist the urge to sit Lindsay one last game because not only is this a short week, the flip-side to that coin is that the team will get a mini-bye of sorts on the other side. There will be 10 days between Thursday night's bout with the Jets and Week 5's tilt at the New England Patriots. 

That would give Lindsay two more full weeks to really get right with that turf-toe injury he's been nursing. Turf-toe is one of those nagging type injuries that can persist throughout a season and really sap a running back of his explosiveness, which is why the Broncos have to proceed with caution. 

As much as the team could use Lindsay's fiery attitude and leadership this week, getting him right and back to full health for a return that could coincide closely with QB Drew Lock coming back might be too tempting to pass up. 

If Lindsay does suit up, don't expect him to get a full game's rep share. He would play on a limited basis. 

"If he does play, he would be on a play count," Fangio said. "He can’t get it a bunch of times but he can get in there sparingly if he’s able to go.”

Again, anyone who watched the Broncos ugly 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday could see that this was a team lacking anything even resembling an emotional spark or swagger. It's hard to blame Denver after losing all the team leaders to the injury bug. 

Getting Lindsay back will give this team a lift but the Broncos have to make sure the timing is right in order to maximize his impact on the team's remaining 2020 schedule. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bucs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 3

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog TBvsDEN. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Takeaways From Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos got trounced by the Buccaneers in Week 3. What are the takeaways heading into a short week?

Lance Sanderson

by

Paperbagfan

Broncos DL Jurrell Casey Done for the Year With Torn Bicep

The injuries continue to mount for the Broncos as the team's five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman has been lost for the year.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

6 Winners, 8 Losers in Broncos 28-10 Loss to Bucs

The Broncos fell to the Bucs 28-10. In a slopfest for Denver, who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Here's Why Broncos Should Start QB Brett Rypien on TNF at Jets

The urge is going to be starting Blake Bortles but on a short week, the Broncos need to start Brett Rypien on Thursday night at the Jets.

BobMorris

by

MuscleMan0

Gordon's Astute Insight Lays Blueprint for Broncos Coming Out on Top in the Clutch

What will it take for the Broncos to be the team that comes out on top in game-deciding moments? The team's two-time Pro Bowl running back hit the nail on the head.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

Broncos Place Two More Defenders on Injured Reserve

The Broncos placed two more players on injured reserve on Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

Broncos Among Best Odds of Landing No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 Draft

Two weeks into the 2020 season, the Broncos have been given some of the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Fangio Says Broncos Will Decide Quickly on Starting QB for Week 4 at Jets

The Broncos suddenly are dealing with quarterback musical chairs three weeks into the 2020 season.

Chad Jensen

by

Br0nc0s4Th3W1n

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs Bucs | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Bucs. Can Jeff Driskel beat Tom Brady in Denver?

MHH Staff

by

BuckinBronco