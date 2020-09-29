Fangio Updates Phillip Lindsay's Odds for Playing in Week 4

The Denver Broncos entered the 2020 season with six players with at least one Pro Bowl on their respective NFL resumes. Four of those Pro Bowlers are now on injured reserve (in Week 4!), while one has missed all but two quarters of the season.

The only one unscathed by the injury bug thus far is running back Melvin Gordon. However, despite it being a short-week turnaround, the one Pro Bowler who's been injured but has not been placed on the reserve list has a real chance at playing on Thursday Night Football at the New York Jets.

Co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay is inching closer to suiting back up for the Broncos. Lindsay was again a limited participant in Monday's practice but it being a short week, how realistic would it be for him to suit up?

Head coach Vic Fangio answered the question on Monday.

“He’s trending in the right direction," Fangio said. "He might be able to play Thursday, but we’ll decide that as we go through the week."

The Broncos will have to resist the urge to sit Lindsay one last game because not only is this a short week, the flip-side to that coin is that the team will get a mini-bye of sorts on the other side. There will be 10 days between Thursday night's bout with the Jets and Week 5's tilt at the New England Patriots.

That would give Lindsay two more full weeks to really get right with that turf-toe injury he's been nursing. Turf-toe is one of those nagging type injuries that can persist throughout a season and really sap a running back of his explosiveness, which is why the Broncos have to proceed with caution.

As much as the team could use Lindsay's fiery attitude and leadership this week, getting him right and back to full health for a return that could coincide closely with QB Drew Lock coming back might be too tempting to pass up.

If Lindsay does suit up, don't expect him to get a full game's rep share. He would play on a limited basis.

"If he does play, he would be on a play count," Fangio said. "He can’t get it a bunch of times but he can get in there sparingly if he’s able to go.”

Again, anyone who watched the Broncos ugly 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday could see that this was a team lacking anything even resembling an emotional spark or swagger. It's hard to blame Denver after losing all the team leaders to the injury bug.

Getting Lindsay back will give this team a lift but the Broncos have to make sure the timing is right in order to maximize his impact on the team's remaining 2020 schedule.

