Five Broncos Offensive Players to Watch vs. the Cardinals
As the Denver Broncos ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game, some players on offense are worth keeping an eye on. With starters out, the focus shifts to who steps up in the second and third units as they vie for roster spots or additional reps next week.
Pat Bryant | WR
The Broncos' third-round pick had a solid game against the San Francisco 49ers, where he played 34 snaps and caught both targets for 21 yards. His practices have been up and down, but he has found more consistency over the last week.
With the starters out, which likely means no Courtland Sutton or Marvin Mims Jr, there will be ample opportunity for Bryant to showcase his stuff. By multiple accounts, Bryant has developed quite the chemistry with Jarrett Stidham, so it will be interesting to see that chemistry show up in the game.
RJ Harvey | RB
Even with the starters not playing, all of the running backs should see some action, but Harvey especially so. Harvey had seven runs for 24 yards against the 49ers, with 18 of those yards coming on two rushes. He bounced every attempt outside, which was necessary on all but one of them. But as head coach Sean Payton noted, there must be more patience between the tackles.
As a rookie, the added reps can help him adjust to the NFL and work on those issues he showed against the 49ers, even if they are only a handful of reps.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
Speaking of the running back position, the Broncos need to see more out of McLaughlin, even though he's a coach's favorite and seems set to make the roster. He did have the best run of the day against the 49ers, but it ended up being called back because of a penalty.
Overall, it was a bad game for McLaughlin, and with Tyler Badie showing up, and Audric Estime and Blake Watson also fighting, McLaughlin needs to answer the call, or he could lose his spot. The Cardinals will be a test for McLaughlin to maintain his place.
Nick Garguilo | IOL
The Broncos' interior offensive line has some questions about the future, and Garguilo could be a potential answer, having had a solid camp and nice showing against the 49ers. Even with the positive game tape under his belt, he needs to show it again against the Cardinals and keep his trajectory upward.
Garguilo was the only offensive lineman for the Broncos who played more than one spot against the 49ers, but it was because Calvin Throckmorton left early with an injury. Garguilo played guard on both sides of the line and performed well, but it would be beneficial to see more reps at left guard and center.
Courtney Jackson | WR
This one is cheating as it also includes special teams, but Jackson did well there against the 49ers and flashed on offense, minus a fumble. The Broncos need another player to step up as a returner to pair with Mims, and Jackson has looked the best thus far.
However, Jackson must display more consistency on offense to be a significant threat, which could help his case and potentially lead to another receiver being cut, though that seems unlikely. While the flashes Jackson has had are encouraging, he has to prove the consistency he's otherwise lacked.