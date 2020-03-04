Mile High Huddle
5 Free-Agent Interior O-Linemen Broncos Can Target Without Breaking the Bank

Erick Trickel

When it comes to the Denver Broncos' interior offensive line, it is very easy to get quite queasy. After declining the team option on Ronald Leary's contract, the Broncos are on the verge of potentially losing Connor McGovern and the team doesn't have any truly established players to replace them. 

However, people inside the organization have a lot faith in the trio of Elijah Wilkinson, Patrick Morris, and Austin Schlottmann. There seems to be a confidence in the depth players that they had last year which could lead to Denver not making any big moves to adjust their interior. 

This is also an offensive line that ranked in the top half of the NFL by a majority of football analytics sites like Pro Football Focus, who ranked the Broncos at No. 12.

Also, the Broncos are a lot more comfortable with the players they have on their offensive line than some fans may realize, including at the tackle spots. This is likely going to preclude Denver from making a big free-agent splash and/or drafting an interior player high (unless it is an offensive tackle that can play guard in year one like Tristan Wirfs). What you're likely to see instead is the Broncos waiting on the position and spending little.

When it comes to the draft, the interior offensive line class is a little weak, but there is some talent that can be had later day two and day three. With a weaker draft class, the free-agent class is the more viable path to bolster the O-line. Some of the talent can be had on the relative cheap, which would fit in perfectly for the Broncos.

Even though they have faith in the players they have, the Broncos are still likely to add a veteran presence for cheap to bring added competition to the unit. There is one name that stands out above the rest that fits in perfectly with the Broncos. 

Make sure you check out the video above as I highlight the five free-agent IOL the Broncos can target without breaking the bank, including that No. 1 guy. 

