With the 2022 NFL draft in the books, the Denver Broncos have filled out their roster, addressing a few needs but looking more at depth in the later rounds.

The Broncos will add some undrafted free agents, of course, but in looking at the draft itself, there are a few things we can take from the players selected and what the team is hoping to get from them.

Here are five observations about the 2022 draft class and what it means for the Broncos moving forward.

1. Defense Got the Most Attention

Of the nine picks the Broncos made this year, six of them were on defense. That's an area in which the Broncos have plenty of talent, but needed more, particularly in terms of depth.

The Broncos' first selection, Nik Bonitto, will be expected to be a major contributor to the pass rush in 2022. He will likely be used in a rotation with the likes of Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed, and Jonathon Cooper, but Bonitto has the chance to show he has what it takes to be a starter.

Other defensive players selected will likely be depth in 2022, but fourth-round picks Damarri Mathis and Eyioma Uwazurike bear watching. While it's not likely they will make an immediate impact, they could be two players who emerge later in the season, similar to Cooper and Caden Sterns in 2021.

2. Offense Addressed Two Spots in Particular

The primary areas that needed attention on offense in the draft were tight end and offensive line. The Broncos addressed both, though one may not have been addressed as expected.

Greg Dulcich will be part of the tight end rotation and has the potential to be a quality player. Fans should be patient with Dulcich because history has shown that it takes the position a year or two before they break out. A good example is Travis Kelce, a third-round pick as well, who didn't break out until his third season.

Center Luke Wattenberg was a player the Broncos moved up in the fifth round to select, which may indicate the coaching staff thinks he can be the eventual starting center. While there's no guarantee Wattenberg starts this seson, incumbent Lloyd Cushenberry is on notice.

3. Return Game Gets a Boost

It's been a while since the Broncos had a strong return game. Diontae Spencer, the most recent return man, struggled with turnovers at first and, while he corrected that problem, he never developed into a consistent threat for big returns.

Perhaps that will change with the selection of Montrell Washington. He has shown he can be productive in the return game in college, so there will be hopes from Broncos fans that will carry over into the NFL.

Furthemore, Washington should provide some depth at the receiver position and, perhaps, do something that Spencer couldn't do — be an effective playmaker on offense when called into action. If he does that, plus provide a spark in the return game, Washington could be the steal of the draft.

4. Content with Right Tackle Options

Though the Broncos did add an offensive tackle among their undrafted free agents, they never drafted one with their nine picks. Perhaps the draft board didn't fall the team's way — regardless, the Broncos appear to be fine with their current options on the roster.

While players such as Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Calvin Anderson aren't top options, Broncos fans shouldn't write them all off. Each is capable player and can be effective in the right scheme.

The important thing is for the Broncos to have an offensive line that plays well as a unit — and the fact is, Russell Wilson didn't have a line that played well in his final years with the Seahawks. It's easy to focus on the weakest link, but if the line as a whole plays well, that's what will really matter for Wilson.

5. Content with Off-Ball Linebackers

No doubt, some Broncos fans really wanted the team to draft an off-ball linebacker. The Broncos, though, never addressed that position with any of their selections.

It's a position that fans have brought up a lot, often when it comes to tight ends. But it may very well be that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero doesn't value the position as much as some fans do.

Let's wait to see what Evero has planned for the defense before making judgments here. He may have some ideas that Broncos fans haven't considered — ideas that just might make tight ends less of a concern for the defense than in past seasons.

