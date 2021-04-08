Suspended Former Broncos CB A.J. Bouye Signs with New Team

Nearly two months following his release from the Denver Broncos, suspended cornerback A.J. Bouye has found a new NFL home.

The Carolina Panthers signed Bouye to an undisclosed (likely one-year) contract, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal are not available as of this writing.

Bouye went one-and-done in Denver after arriving from the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade during the 2020 offseason. The former Pro Bowler appeared in just seven games for the Broncos, hampered by a shoulder injury. He tallied 23 tackles, six pass breakups, and zero interceptions.

On Dec. 9, the NFL banned Bouye six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He has two games left to serve — Weeks 1-2 of the 2021 campaign. The Broncos cut bait on Feb. 10.

Bouye joins a patchwork Panthers secondary which recently shed CBs Rasul Douglas and Corn Elder. He projects as a boundary starter upon return from suspension, playing opposite Donte Jackson and in conjunction with Troy Pride and Rashaan Melvin.

The Broncos, meanwhile, revamped their secondary in the wake of Bouye's departure. New general manager George Paton retained safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson while importing free-agent CBs Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.

Denver is expected to further bolster its back end in the upcoming NFL draft, for which they hold nine total selections, including three within the top-100.

