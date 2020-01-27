Mile High Huddle
Peyton Manning Expresses his Shock & Grief Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Chad Jensen

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident near Calabasas, CA. The news stunned the sports world. 

While fans took to social media to pour out their grief over the shocking loss and recognize Bryant's remarkable life, NFL players, coaches and GMs did the same. Former Denver Broncos' QB Peyton Manning released a statement on Bryant's passing. 

"I am incredibly saddened by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's passing," Peyton said via statement. "I always appreciated Kobe's talent, work-ethic and competitiveness. Most of all, I appreciated his friendship. He was a friend and we worked together recently on several projects. I was honored to be asked by Kobe to be part of his Detail show and really enjoyed our interactions over the years. We retired at the same time and had to make that transition together. I am so shocked and saddened. My prayers are with the Bryant family and the families of everyone involved. I will miss Kobe very much just like so many will. It's just an incredibly sad day." 

When something this sudden and shocking happens, it takes time to process the implications. Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA Champion. 

His impact both on and off the court will reverberate for years to come. The man leaves behind an enormous legacy. 

Broncos' President of Football Operations and GM John Elway also weighed in Bryant's passing. 

"Kobe was an iconic athlete, basketball legend and one of the all-time great competitors in sports," Elway tweeted. "My prayers go out to the Bryant family and all the families of the other passengers who lost their lives today.

RIP Kobe and Gianna Bryant. 

