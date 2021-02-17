4 Broncos' Free-Agent Hits & Misses that GM George Paton can Learn From

The Broncos have had their share of free-agent successes but also a few sobering misses over the years. With many big-name free agents on this year's open market, what lessons can the past teach?

With NFL free agency and trade speculation dominating the headlines, big-name veterans like Patrick Peterson, J.J. Watt, and Trent Williams are on the tip of everyone’s tongue. As alluring as these names might be (or might have been), the Denver Broncos should pump the brakes on bringing them in without a thought, and seriously evaluate whether these aging vets still have enough in the tank to contribute and justify the pricey contracts they're sure to command.

There are some cautionary tales for the Broncos through team annals when it comes to free-agent misses, and a few success stories to light the way forward for new GM George Paton. Here are two such free-agent signings from the past the Broncos have hit on and two the team has missed on.

Hit: Aqib Talib | CB | 2014

Talib became the perfect complement to the up-and-coming Chris Harris, Jr. and a vital part of the historic No Fly Zone secondary. Together, Talib and Harris would combine for 20 interceptions, seven defensive touchdowns, and eight Pro Bowls.

Miss: Dale Carter | CB | 1999

Following Denver's back-to-back Super Bowl victories, the Broncos signed Carter from the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Carter was a four-time Pro Bowler but would fall woefully short of expectations on and off the field while in Denver. He failed two drug tests and would receive a year's suspension. Carter would end up being released during the 2001 season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hit: DeMarcus Ware | Edge | 2014

Ware would become a crucial part of the dominant 2015 Denver defense, recording 10.5 sacks that season (counting playoffs), but more importantly, he would give a young Von Miller the blueprint to becoming a true professional, helping to silence the outside noise and focus on perfecting his craft.

Miss: Simeon Rice | Edge | 2007

When the Broncos signed the perennial Pro Bowler, he was second in sacks among active players. Rice was set to join second-year sack artist Elvis Dumervil, who recorded 8.5 sacks in his rookie season. Unfortunately, Rice and the Broncos would end up having a difference of opinion on his health and would end up only playing eight games for the team, recording zero sacks.

Lesson: Save the Coin, Draft & Develop

Broncos fans will be on pins and needles, waiting to see whether Paton is making calls to the big-name free agents as multiple teams are sure to vie for their services. The real question Broncos Country should be asking itself is this: Are Peterson, Watt, and Williams worth reaching for, or are fans living in their past glory?

Out of the three candidates listed, Williams is the best option as he is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. He will be 33 at the beginning of the season, but Andrew Whitworth has proven in Los Angeles that an offensive tackle can excel at his position well into his 30s.

Williams will command a high salary and might not be up for moving to right tackle, as the second-team All-Pro Garett Bolles has already solidified the left tackle spot. Perhaps the wiser play would be to wait until after the draft.

Northwestern's Rashawn Slater is projected to go Round 1, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood in Round 2, or Notre Dame's Robert Hainsey could be had in Round 3 and frankly, might be smarter options considering the risk of overpaying an old guy. It's vital for the Broncos to learn from past mistakes and not use so much of their salary cap on serviceable but older and overpriced vets.

What approach do you hope the Broncos take in free agency? Sound off in the comment section below!

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!