The Broncos are staring down the barell of multiple cornerback losses in free agency.

The Denver Broncos will return two quality starting cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby, to the team for 2022. But with multiple corners about to hit free agency and the rest looking like depth at best, it's likely the Broncos could explore veteran options this offseason.

Bryce Callahan is a quality slot corner but he's missed a lot of time with injuries. Kyle Fuller never achieved expectations on the one-year deal he signed. Nate Hariston, Jr. is a solid depth player and might be back in that capacity.

But with uncertainty surrounding other corners on the Broncos roster, it won't be surprising if a free agent cornerback is signed. The question is who that cornerback should be.

Let's look at the options in free agency and what makes sense.

Slot Cornerbacks Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The best option the Broncos may have is looking at slot corners. Though one can't rule out Callahan, his injury history makes him risky. Players such as K'Wuan Williams, Desmond King, Isaiah Oliver, and old friend Chris Harris, Jr. have experience in the slot. Of these four, King could be an interesting player, given that he has experience at safety as well. If versatility is what you want, King makes sense at the right price. Oliver hasn't quite lived up to expectations in his time with the Atlanta Falcons, but he'll be just 26 years old in 2022. A one-year 'prove it' deal would make a lot of sense. Williams and Harris were solid in 2022, but both are more than 30 years old. If the Broncos want to get younger at the position, it's hard to see them showing interest. Younger Corners Who Could Provide Depth Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK If the Broncos believe that third-year player Michael Ojemudia is ready to take the next step, depth could be addressed in free agency. Among the players that may make sense for depth are Darious Williams, Kevin King, Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, and Artie Burns. Williams is familiar with new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, having spent the past season with the Los Angeles Rams. He'll be 29 years old but his familiarity with Evero could make him worth a shot. King had an injury-plagued season with the Green Bay Packers. Though he'll be just 27 years old, if you are concerned about injuries, King isn't the best option. Ward spent the past season with the Kansas City Chiefs on a restricted free agent tender. He appears best suited as an inexpensive depth player, but might make sense. Hughes and Burns are former first-round picks who didn't quite live up to expectations. However, Burns showed improved play down the stretch and should come cheap. Some will draw the connection between Hughes, who was drafted by the Vikings, and general manager George Paton. However, if Hughes is added, he's best viewed as depth. The Rest of the Field David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Otherwise, the cornerback field will feature one player who is getting the franchise tag from his current team and a bunch of veterans who have been good in the past, but their best days may be behind them. J.C. Jackson would get the most attention in free agency, but the New England Patriots are certain to tag him and work on an extension. He need not be on the Broncos radar. Then come players like Fuller, Stephon Gilmore, Joe Haden, Patrick Peterson, Jason Verrett, Xavier Rhodes, Casey Heyward and Jimmy Smith. Heyward, in particular, played well this past season. However, that doesn't make him a player the Broncos should pursue. Nor would it be wise to look at any other notable veteran as more than a depth or rotational player at this point. These cornerbacks are all past the age of 30 and it's better served for the Broncos to get younger, rather than become smitten with a big name. Bottom Line Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Oliver might be the best bet for the Broncos to try on a one-year deal to see if he can improve under a new coaching staff. And while it's not a given that Darious Williams will sign, a one-year deal for him could pay off. The main thing the Broncos have to keep in mind is, if they go the free agency route for a cornerback, they have to be mindful of the price they pay. They have already committed $15.1M to safety Justin Simmons and $9.5M to Darby, so they can't afford to pay big money when there are other needs to address. The NFL draft is always an option, of course. The Broncos have drafted a cornerback often, even before Paton came to the franchise, so it won't be surprising if that trend continues. In our next installment, we'll summarize other positions on the offense and see if there's a chance the Broncos go the free-agent route there.

