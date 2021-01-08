Broncos LT Garett Bolles Named Second-Team All-Pro by A.P.

Garett Bolles was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting but still took home an accolade to recognize his special 2020 campaign.

It was a surprise when Garett Bolles was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting. One could count with just a couple digits the number of left tackles in the NFL who were better than the Denver Broncos' starter in 2020.

Chalk it up to his recidivist reputation in the NFL, or whatever you want, but Bolles was snubbed. Similarly to safety Justin Simmons last year, the sting of Bolles' Pro Bowl snub was mitigated by the Associated Press naming him second-team All-Pro. Bolles' selection to the second-team All-Pro squad was announced on Friday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Green Bay's David Bakhtiari earned first-team All-Pro nods, garnering 26 votes. Bolles earned the second-most votes among the A.P with 13, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. The only other Bronco to receive any All-Pro votes was Simmons, who garnered the sixth-most at safety which was nowhere near enough to get the nod.

It's a great way to puctuate Bolles' fourth season in which he went from being one of the most excoriated Broncos to earning the love and respect of the fan base, as well as the team. Bolles was rewarded with a four-year, $68 million contract extension in-season.

Bolles finished as the third highest-graded tackle in the NFL per Pro Football Focus with an elite 90.3 grade. That, combined with the new contract and All-Pro nod, will likely take the edge off the Pro Bowl snub, of which he was highly deserving.

“I was disappointed, but at the same time I'm proud of Justin Simmons and [OLB] Bradley Chubb for their rewards and their outstanding play this year," Bolles said back in December. "But at the same time, I didn't start this season to win an award, I started this season to be the best player I can be on and off the field. It's not up to me if I win an award or not. What's up to me is to continue to go out there and be the best at my position and improve every single play.”

Congrats to the big man. All in, the Broncos had two Pro Bowlers in Simmons and Chubb and one All-Pro selection. Not bad for a 5-11 club.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.