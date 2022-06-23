Broncos Player Profile: Garett Bolles #72 | Offensive Tackle

While the Denver Broncos need to figure out multiple spots on their offensive line, they have one spot cemented in. That is Garett Bolles at the left tackle position, though they need him to bounce back after the 2021 season. He had an excellent 2020 season, and they need Bolles to get back closer to that level of play, especially with Russell Wilson in town.

Bolles has had a tough road to get to the contract extension he got, so let us look at his history.

Biography

Bolles was born May 27th, 1992, in California and eventually moved to Utah with his family. Things were rough where he fought with multiple issues growing up. Eventually, he turned things around and played football on both the offensive and defensive lines. While in high school, he also played lacrosse.

Before going to college, he went on an LDS mission in Colorado Springs after high school. After that, he started his college career at Snow College.

College Career

While at Snow College for two years, Bolles picked up multiple JUCO accolades, including NJCAA First-Team All-American. After two years at Snow College, he committed to Utah as the #1 JUCO prospect for the 2016 season.

During his lone season at Utah, Bolles showed plenty of NFL potential. He started every game and found himself on the All-Pac-12 Conference First-Team.

Bolles was physical and mean as a blocker. He would bully defensive linemen, especially in the run game. His pass protection wasn't great, but not terrible, as he allowed 20 total pressures and three sacks. After his one season, he decided to jump to the NFL.

Draft

One of the significant issues with Bolles during the draft process was how he was older than most desired for a rookie, and there wasn't anything he could do to shut that concern down. However, he was invited to the NFL Combine, where he had a huge day.

Bolles' testing landed him in the 84th percentile or higher in all but the vertical jump. His measurements were not great, as they all fell below the 50th percentile. However, he was athletic and could move quite well, drawing in teams with his physically mean attitude on the field.

Most viewed Bolles as the second or third-best tackle in the class, but the Denver Broncos made him the first tackle drafted with the 20th pick of the first round.

Professional Career

Bolles' professional career was rough as he got the starting left tackle job as a rookie and has yet to let go of it. Holding penalties were a consistent issue during his career, and the fan base quickly turned on him.

To add to the holding issues, Bolles had problems in pass protection and allowed 51 total pressures and eight sacks as a rookie. There was some improvement for year two, where he allowed 29 total pressures and two sacks. For year three, he allowed 31 total pressures and four sacks.

During those first three years, Bolles was called for 45 total penalties, with only 13 declined or offset. So with penalties and issues in pass protection, the question became how much longer can Denver deal with this, especially with him coming up on the final year of his contract?

Denver didn't pick up his fifth-year option, which meant he would be a free agent after the 2020 season. However, they had struggled to find a solution at left tackle since Ryan Clady, and they needed Bolles to step up.

Things seemingly turned around for Bolles in 2020, where he allowed no sacks with 13 total pressures and only seven penalties, three of which were declined or offset. John Elway quickly locked him up to an extension that had some Broncos fans calling a steal after some other tackles got extended after the season.

However, the 2021 season was problematic as Bolles allowed five sacks and 22 total pressures. Penalties were not the major issue, with only eight called and three offset or declined. He just struggled in pass protection, which there could be a lot of contributing factors with other issues on the Broncos offense, but Denver needed and still needs consistency.

Those fans that turned on Bolles after the issues he had during his first three years were quickly against him once again. Now, as Bolles is entering his sixth season, he and Denver need Bolles to perform closer to the 2020 season than any other of his four years.

2022 Outlook

The excellent news for Bolles is he finally has a franchise quarterback behind him. That should help him out in pass protection with better calls at the line of scrimmage, better identification of what defenses are showing, and more trust in the quarterback to make something happen.

Bolles has to step up and prove himself with a new coaching staff and a general manager who didn't extend him. He also has to prove that he is still worth the extension he got. While his contract isn't easy to get out of, the Broncos can add another $10 million to the salary cap by cutting or trading Bolles after the season.

They have to extend Russell Wilson to a significant extension, and that extra can help, especially if Bolles has another bad season. If he struggles, that could lead them to think they can find a cheaper option that will give them a similar output to Bolles, and if you can do that for a fraction of the cost, it is hard not to make that choice.

So, the 2022 season is going to be vital for Bolles. It is doubtful it will be his last in a Broncos uniform, but there is a chance it could be. Bolles needs to go out there this season and have a good or great season and show the consistency he has yet to show in his career.

