Broncos GM Gives 'Bottom Line' on Waiving RB Audric Estime
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made no bones about the team's decision to waive running back Audric Estime amid Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown.
It wasn't necessarily that Estime failed to launch as part of Denver's ground committee. It was that the running backs who were retained -- JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie -- reached higher elevation.
The dreaded Numbers Game, to which the 2024 fifth-round pick fell victim.
“[I am a] big fan of Audric. I thought he had some moments last season," Paton told reporters Thursday. "We drafted Audric, and he was 20 years old. You don’t see that very often. We knew he’d take some development, and he did develop. I liked the way he finished against New Orleans. The bottom line, we were just able to keep four [running backs]. It’s hard to keep more than that. We just wish him the best. He’s going to be a really good pro. I think he’s with the Eagles, and again, we just wish him the best.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Not long ago considered a potential 2025 starter, Estime quickly fell out of favor after the Broncos used their second-round pick on Harvey and paired him with the veteran Dobbins to form a 1A-1B in Payton's backfield. With McLaughlin also cementing a role, Estime was left to battle Badie and Blake Watson for the final seat in the room.
The Notre Dame product averaged less than three yards per carry in two straight preseason appearances, and despite a nice showing in the exhibition closer, Denver opted to part ways with Estime (and Watson), carrying Badie as RB4.
“Sometimes it’s a combination of things. I had a long visit with him today," Payton said of Estime on Tuesday. "His career is not by any chance over. That’s really not uncommon for a fifth-round selection. There’s also a credit to [RB Tyler] Badie’s experience, but also some of his versatility. Clearly when you add, and have the ability to sign a [RB J.K. Dobbins] and draft a [RJ] Harvey, that room changed immediately and the competition changed immediately.”
Estime landed on his feet after receiving his pink slip, signing a deal to join the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. But it's still an unmistakable tumble from grace for a player who only three months ago was promised "opportunities."
Tough business, the NFL.
“It’s hard to get four [RBs] up," Payton said Thursday. "Historically speaking in the years that I’ve coached, we haven’t been that just one back, all the downs. We’ve typically been two backs. Then you may have someone that does third down, but it’s hard to get four backs up. There are times where you do if there’s a vision in the kicking game. So generally speaking, I think you can feed two. They appreciate that because when you look at their career span, that can benefit them. So that’s kind of been my history, and I’m not saying it’s everyone else’s.”