Broncos GM George Paton Shares Reaction to Benching Drew Lock

Drew Lock took his demotion from 2020 Denver Broncos starting quarterback to Teddy Bridgewater's 2021 backup in stride, quickly digesting the bitterest of pills amid his young NFL career — and in doing so, impressing the administer of said pills.

“Like a complete pro," Broncos general manager George Paton affirmed last month, recalling Lock's reaction to being benched. "I’ve had a lot of conversations with players over the years and that conversation I had with Drew—he was a pro. He took it like a champ. He said he was going to do everything he can to help Teddy play his best, but at the same time, working on stuff he needs to improve on. He’s a true pro.”

Bridgewater, entering his first season with the Broncos, was named QB1 on Aug. 25 following a months-long battle with Lock that encompassed offseason workouts, training camp practices, and a three-game preseason.

Lock admitted disappointment in the team's decision but vowed, as Paton alluded, to prepare "as if you are the starter." The streaky third-year pro exhibited a step forward in his development, going 19-for-28 (68%) for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions across the exhibition period. He logged a 138.7 cumulative passer rating.

But Bridgewater — who completed 73.3% of his passes for 241 yards, three TDs, zero INTs, and a 130.0 rating — won the hearts of his superiors with a "full body of work," according to Paton. Which includes intangibles such as Steady Teddy's trademark demeanor and leadership capabilities.

“You see Teddy. He’s got that quiet confidence. He’s cool, and I think he’s got that ‘it’. He doesn’t have to try to be a leader, but people gravitate to him," Paton gushed. "I mean we all do—I gravitate to him. You like having him around and you see him in the huddle. We’re young on offense. We’re still young. [WR Jerry] Jeudy is 22, [WR KJ] Hamler is 22, a second-year center. For someone like [QB] Teddy, I think he can stabilize this offense because I think this offense is really talented. I think that will help as well.”

Paton claimed during the Broncos' season finale he merely served as a "sounding board" for head coach Vic Fangio, the presumed ringleader of the QB competition. And while that may be true, it doesn't appear based on his public posture that the rookie shot-caller was (or is) at odds with the admitted decision to choose Bridgewater's floor over Lock's ceiling.

"We were just going to make what we thought was the right decision for the team,” Fangio said on Aug. 25.

