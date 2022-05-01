This is why the Broncos spent a little more money to bring Melvin Gordon back.

The Denver Broncos filled one last roster hole on the doorstep of the NFL draft before diving into the much-anticipated event. After allowing him to test the market for a couple of months, the Broncos re-signed running back Melvin Gordon to a one-year deal.

The initial reporting said that Gordon's deal was worth up to $5 million but 9NEWS' Mike Klis threw a wet blanket on that. According to Klis, Gordon's deal includes $2.5M guaranteed and if the veteran hits every single accelerator in his contract, he can earn as much as $4M in 2022.

For those keeping score, that's exactly half of Gordon's average-per-year on his first deal with the Broncos, and that's only if he hits every escalator in the contract. Does that mean then-GM John Elway overpaid Gordon a two-year, $16M deal?

Maybe.

But Gordon is an older player now (just turned 29) with even less tread on his tires. However, considering his talent and resume, getting Gordon re-signed for just $2.5M this year (guaranteed) is a major coup for GM George Paton.

Following Day 2 of the draft, Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett held court to discuss the selections of second-round edge rusher Nik Bonitto and third-round tight end Greg Dulcich. It was our first chance to hear from Paton since the Gordon signing, though, and it didn't take long for the subject to be broached.

“We just want the best players," Paton said on Friday night. "Melvin is going to help us win football games. I think him and [RB] Javonte [Williams] bring out the best in each other. You just can’t have enough good football players. He’s going to help us win games."

Bringing Gordon back goes beyond complementing Williams, and upgrading the depth chart that was heretofore highlighted by Mike Boone (and then nothing). Williams is the Broncos' presumptive RB1, true, but Gordon also happens to be a 'glue guy' — very good for the locker-room culture, in the team's estimation.

"We love Melvin in the locker room," Paton said. "We like his approach, his work ethic, and he’s a really good football player. We can’t have enough of those. So that’s what went into it. It was pretty simple. Melvin is a really good football player.”

For Hackett, as a first-year head coach and an offensive-minded one at that, getting an additional weapon to deploy behind Russell Wilson is a cherry on top, especially for the wide-zone rushing attack the Broncos plan to deploy in 2022 and beyond.

“I just look all throughout my past," Hackett said. "You need to have a stable of running backs. You want to hand the ball off, that’s what protects the quarterback, that’s what helps the play pass, that’s what helps the threat of being able to go downfield. You have two guys like that, and then you throw Boone in there, that’s another change-up guy. It’s a really good group."

Bottom line, if the Broncos hadn't brought Gordon back, the team would have felt more pressured to use one of its nine draft picks on a running back. Gordon is still a very good back and a great fit for the zone rushing attack that Hackett is poised to reintroduce in the Mile High City.

Hackett prefers a running-back-by-committee approach and is clearly a believer in the hot-hand philosophy. In that sense, even with Williams penciled in as the starter this year, Gordon can eat out of his bowl by getting, and staying, hot.

"He just made that whole thing stronger," Hackett said of Gordon. "Whoever’s hot—that’s who we want to feed. That’s kind of the beauty of it. They all believe in each other. They’ve been together this past year. They did a lot of good stuff last year, and we have to keep that going.”

Last year, Gordon carried the ball 203 times for 918 rushing yards (4.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns while chipping in an additional 213 yards of offense and two more scores via 28 receptions. The fly in the ointment were his three fumbles last year, which came on the heels of four fumbles in 2020.

If Gordon can hang onto the ball, he'll continue to be a major asset to Hackett and the Broncos' new-look offense led by Wilson — who just happens to share an alma mater with the veteran back (Wisconsin). Instant chemistry.

