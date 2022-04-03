It's time to shine a light on the 15 Broncos' all-time greats most deserving of Hall-of-Fame recognition.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not specific to the National Football League, but the voters' actions often paint a different picture. Players from the American Football League are often overlooked even though there are many players deserving of induction into Canton.

This is the case for former Denver Broncos defensive back Goose Gonsoulin. Or maybe when voters hear the name they think of Goslin, the Hall of Fame baseball player, and move on. It's time to resurrect Gonsoulin’s candidacy for enshrinement in Canton.

Prolific Ball-Hawk

Gonsoulin played all but one season, his last, in the AFL for the Broncos. In his eight seasons, he was one of the greats at safety and this ‘original Bronco’ was one of the lone bright spots on a team that struggled to win games.

When Gonsoulin played his final game in the AFL, he was the all-time interception leader with 43, and he recorded the first interception in AFL history. It took Dave Grayson nine seasons to best the AFL record Gonsoulin set in just seven.

At the time of his retirement, Gonsoulin's 46 career interceptions tied him for sixth-most in the entire NFL. He was a ball-hawk and in each of his first six seasons, he had no less than six picks.

In his rookie season, Gonsoulin led the AFL with 11 interceptions. He was far and away the best safety in the early years of that league.

Accolade Magnet

Gonsoulin was selected to the All-Time AFL team, voted as an AFL All-Star five times, and was an All-Pro four times. He was a bonafide star on a team with little to no supporting cast and was recognized by these awards.

As time marches on, the memories of the AFL and the great players who stepped onto the gridiron fade away. Only a handful of AFL players, who spent more than half their career in the AFL, have been recognized in the Hall of Fame.

It's time to start making a case for more, starting with Gonsoulin. The story of the AFL and subsequently the NFL, cannot be told without him. His greatness deserves to be honored.

