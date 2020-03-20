Mile High Huddle
Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

Thomas Hall

The Denver Broncos went out looking for a veteran running back in free agency and found one in Melvin Gordon, signing the ex-Charger to a two-year, $16 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed. 

Gordon has been a productive, but not stellar, running back in his five NFL seasons. The biggest issue in offering him a free agent contract is his age.

What Analytics Say About RBs

The analysis of player Performance Value in this article clearly shows that running backs peak at age 26 and then go into decline. That does not bode well for the Broncos’ latest acquisition as Gordon will be turning 27 in less than a month. He will be playing out his new two-year contract at ages 27 and 28.

There is a ray of hope, however. Running backs tend to decline only minimally from age 26 to age 27, so there is a chance that Gordon will have a Performance Value justifying at least one season of his contract. 

At age 28, running backs decline rapidly, but typically perform above their mean (average) Performance Value. The Broncos could get one solid season out of Gordon and one mediocre season — if they're lucky.

Gordon has also performed far and away better than Royce Freeman, the player he is likely to replace on the Broncos' RB depth chart The two seasons that Freeman has been in the NFL, he has played below or at the position average.

What it Means? Risky Business

Signing a free agent RB after 26 years of age is always a major risk. Being that it is only a two-year deal mitigates the risk slightly since they typically perform above the position mean Performance Value until they turn 29 years old.

Of all the moves GM John Elway has made during this free-agent period, this one is the worst.

Grade: C 

Comments (10)
Devonandroes1
Devonandroes1

Should of waited until the draft to get a rb ..

No. 1-4
WORLDWIDEWACO
WORLDWIDEWACO

Man you are sooooo going to be proven wrong on this move by Elway... we wanted a REC RB and theo Riddick didn't play a down for us last season... we are looking at adding a 50 reception back who also can pound the ball. Analytics are a useful tool they DO NOT replace reality.
Gordon is going to have his best Seasons in Denver. Lindsay is best as the specialty back who can threaten between the tackles but is best not used that way... you put these guys in the backfield & the playbook expands infinitely there is not a single play you cannot run includ screens delays end arounds & checkdowns... the only thing I don't like about this is that Todd Gurley was available and he is the one guy who is better at all that than Gordon... still Gordon is no joke... setting Drew up to suceed- A+ move ELWAY!

WORLDWIDEWACO
WORLDWIDEWACO

I just hope at #15 we get KINLAW... if Okudah somehow slips outside top 10 we really have to do whatever it takes to get him... realistically though adding KINLAW will create an unreal wrecking crew at DLine:
Chubb Drey J Casey Kinlaw & Von
Hopefully we get Wolfe back & have Purcell & Dwalk all as subs to make sure everyone is healthy & highly productive...
Elway waited & saw the market UNDERvalued Gordon so he pulled the trigger- SMART & excellent move... LOVE our off season so far... team is so much better already... 2020EXCITED!

DRWard
DRWard

Gordon’s age won’t be as much as a factor as the ANALitics say since he will only be on the field 55% of the snaps w/ the Lindsay timeshare.

