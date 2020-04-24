Mile High Huddle
Mile High Roundtable: Grading Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Pick

MHH Staff

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy. Considering who was on the board still, was it the right pick? Join us as we grade the Jeudy pick around the table. 

Khalid Alshami (@KhalidHAlshami): Jerry Jeudy doesn't represent the best scheme fit (Henry Ruggs), but for Denver it doesn't matter much as Jeudy was the top receiver on John Elway's board. To land Jeudy at 15 while keeping the rest of their picks was a coup for the Broncos. Jeudy should walk right into town and give Drew Lock another 1,000-yard receiver. 

Grade: A-

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney): Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity, and that’s exactly what happened at 15 overall for the Broncos Thursday night. Having done their homework on Jeudy throughout the process, it became a no-brainer pick to grab arguably the best WR in the draft once it was their turn to pick. Jeudy is the best route runner in the class and should provide an excellent option opposite Courtland Sutton, giving the Broncos some serious firepower for Lock to rip up the field with. 

Grade: A+ 

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): The plan came together for the Elway. Jeudy was the top-ranked WR on the Broncos' draft board and they snag him at 15 without having to absorb a costly trade up to get him. Jeudy runs tight routes and is a real student of the game who should be a dream ticket for Lock for years to come.

Grade: A+

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH): Jeudy was my third-ranked WR in this class. He was still a top-10 player for me, though. I do have some concern about his knee holding up long-term, but for a day-one impact player, there is no WR walking through the door that offers more for the Broncos and Lock than Jeudy. It would not shock me to see him be a 1,000-yard receiver from the get-go. The Broncos are getting a value talent at a position of need without having to trade up to make it happen. This is an top grade if I ever saw one for the Broncos. They have solved their biggest hold left on the roster with an absolute stud.

Grade: A

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): Although taking a first-round WR doesn’t always work out (75% of those WRs fall below the mean), Elway played it perfectly. Taking Juedy wasn’t just an exercise in nabbing the best WR, he was also the top-ranked player on the board. By not trading away valuable draft capital to go get him, like many urged leading up to the draft, it was a huge win. Elway gets an A for playing the draft perfectly to get his guy.

Grade: A

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): My worst fear was that Elway would trade up to take a WR in the first round. While I wasn't diametrically opposed to taking a round-one WR, trading up for the privilege was an exercise in tempting fate. I wanted an offensive tackle but could live with a WR so long as the farm didn't get sold, but alas, the board didn't fall that way. Elway stayed patient and let the board fall to him. Landing Jeudy without having to maneuver, as many of my colleagues have said, is a big-time 'W' for Elway. 

Grade: A

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): Going into the draft, there were 'The Big Three' at WR. Many believed that if Elway and the Broncos wanted one of those three, he would need to move up. With Ruggs going off the board at pick 12, Denver had their choice of Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, and chose Jeudy. Jeudy is a devastating route-runner with good speed and yards-after-catch ability. He should be the best of all the rookie WR in year one playing with Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. Elway held fast at 15, and walked out with a stud and a puzzle piece perfect fit for their offense in Jeudy. Lock’s a lucky guy. 

Grade: A

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): Fortune smiled on the Broncos when arguably the best WR in the draft fell to them at the 15 overall pick. Jeudy gives the Broncos the perfect player to pair with Sutton. That the Broncos didn't have to give up draft capital to move up is a plus. I understand some people wanted an OT, but the board didn't fall that way. Broncos fans should still be happy that they got a player who should provide immediate help on offense. 

Grade: A

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): The Broncos deserve praise for landing Jeudy. Elway showed patience, and confidence while monitoring the availability of his favorite WR in the class. This pick was responsible, smart, and a no-brainer to draft the most NFL-ready and complete WR. This move proves Denver is committed to Lock and competing for the playoffs.

Grade: A+

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH): Any of the top three WRs in this class would have been a win for Denver, but getting the value of a player of Jeudy's caliber without trading up makes this pick a huge win for the Broncos. My top receiver in the class, Jeudy is an exquisite route-runner and uses plus-athleticism, angles, and a quick burst to turn short catches into big gains. He has spent the majority of his time as a slot weapon, but has enough versatility to win on the outside as well. Broncos OC Pat Shurmur has a weapon that can line up all over the formation, provide immediate impact inside and outside, and take the pressure off of Sutton. Should Jeudy overcome his drop issues, he can become one of the top WRs in the league.

Grade: A

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): Going and getting a guy like Jeudy without moving up is tremendous. Denver explored moving up but with how the board fell, certain teams stopped listening and then Elway stopped calling. Jeudy is a great player and a great fit. 

Grade: A

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Brew77
Brew77

This is easily an A like everyone pointed out sitting pat at 15 and letting Jeudy fall to the Broncos means a world of difference in this grade. I have to admit when both fell to 15 I wanted Lamb but in reality Jeudy is the perfect compliment to Sutton. So many 1st round receivers fail because when they are drafted they are the main guy and that’s a lot of pressure on a kid. Jeudy isn’t that he is just another spark plug in a motor he can play his game without trying to do too much this offense should be fun to watch now.

Denver_guy
Denver_guy

The dude who had jeudy as his number 3 receiver should stop evaluating talent. It’s not for him

