Broncos Starter Hospitalized After Week 1 Win over Giants

Glasgow is expected to return to Denver on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow left MetLife Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday following the team's season-opening victory over the New York Giants, head coach Vic Fangio revealed.

Glasgow experienced an irregular heartbeat during the game and was taken to a hospital to undergo treatment.

"He told me this morning that it started bothering him the second or third series and he just kept trying to play through it," Fangio said Monday, per the official team site.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Glasow remained in New York overnight as tests were conducted. Fangio shared that "everything's so far, so good."

The sixth-year pro, who's expected to return to Denver on Tuesday, released a statement on his condition via Twitter.

"Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there," Glasgow wrote. "It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks."

Glasgow played 63 snaps (95%) in Denver's 27-13 victory. Backup Netane Muti, who logged three snaps, would start if the former were to miss any time.

The Broncos will begin full-scale installation for their Week 2 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Wednesday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!