Ranking the 100 Greatest Broncos of All-Time: 80-71

The Denver Broncos became a franchise in 1960, and since then, many people have either donned the Orange and Blue jersey. Factoring in coaches, owners, and executives, it's a difficult task to winnow down the greatest 100 in Broncos history.

Examining 60 years of players and those who've had an impact on the organization, only those who were impactful with the Broncos have been included on our top-100 list. Some players may have been great in the NFL, but this list only ranks them for their time with the Broncos only (example: Tony Dorsett doesn’t make the cut).

(Previously: 90-81)

No. 80. CB Aqib Talib

Talib was a key member of the No Fly Zone defense in 2015 and one of the best cornerbacks at returning interceptions for touchdowns in Broncos history. In his four seasons in Denver, he went to the Pro Bowl four times, received an All-Pro twice, and recorded 11 interceptions.

Six of those interceptions were returned to the house. Talib's bizarre antics were often tough to overlook, but he was a key player on one of the best defenses in history and helped bring home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50.

No. 79. OL Tony Jones

In his four seasons in Denver, Jones got little recognition for his exceptional play. He received only one Pro Bowl nod even though he helped spring Terrell Davis for two incredible rushing seasons, including one in the 2,000-yard club. Plus, Jones blocked for two little-known running backs who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Jones' ability to switch to right tackle to allow Gary Zimmerman to play his natural left tackle position was key to the 1997 Super Bowl season. Jones dominance against Reggie White in Super Bowl XXXII was a performance worthy of winning the MVP, and without it, the Broncos may not have been World Champions.

No. 78. WR Al Denson

Denson played for the Broncos while they struggled to win games in the AFL. He played only seven seasons for the club, but in that time, he caught enough passes to still rank in the top-15 for receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns all time for the Broncos.

Denson led the league in receiving touchdowns in 1967, was awarded an All-Pro twice, and was invited to the AFL All-Star game twice. He was one of the few stars on those AFL Broncos teams.

No. 77. WR Vance Johnson

Johnson was a speedster and one of John Elway’s favorite targets in the 1980s. Johnson was the starting wide receiver for three Super Bowl appearances during his 10 seasons with the franchise.

Johnson's 415 career receptions ranks him sixth all-time for the Broncos, and his 37 receiving touchdowns ranked him fourth at the time of his retirement. His performance in Super Bowl XXI, was a bright spot in an otherwise blowout loss.

No. 76. NT Greg Kragen

Perennially underrated, Kragen is one of the best nose guards in Broncos history. He has been discounted because of his size (6-foot-3, 263 lbs), but his actual play was much bigger.

During his Broncos career, Kragen had 708 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, an interception, a Pro Bowl invitation, and an All-Pro award. Karl Mecklenburg ranks Kragen as the most underrated Bronco during his playing career.

No. 75. S Darian Stewart

The better of the No Fly Zone's two safeties, Stewart was with the Broncos for only four seasons, but made them count. His opportunistic nature and hard-hitting style helped him tally nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries, a Pro Bowl invitation, and a Super Bowl ring (SB 50).

Stewart's performance in Super Bowl 50 was overshadowed by others, but it was spectacular in its own right and was a big reason the Broncos came home champions.

No. 74. CB Ray Crockett

Crockett was an integral piece of the puzzle in the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the late 1990s. His ability to lock down one side of the field in the secondary was key, especially since the Broncos continued to look for help on the opposite side.

Crockett's opportunistic play versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1997 playoffs was key in getting the Broncos to the Super Bowl. He recorded 17 interceptions and 10.5 sacks in his seven seasons in the Mile High City.

No. 73. S Justin Simmons

Simmons will rank higher on this list by the time his career is over, but his career to date is enough to land him here. In his six seasons in Denver, he has recorded 21 interceptions from the safety position, including 14 in the last three seasons. He has two All-Pro awards and a Pro Bowl nod.

Stats aside, Simmons has been one of the very few bright spots on a team that has suffered through five losing seasons. His presence has helped to keep some fans watching the team in an otherwise lackluster period in Broncos history.

No. 72. LB Bob Swenson

With Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson in the linebacker corps, Swenson has a tough time getting recognition for his play from the outside linebacker position. However, he was a key cog in the legendary Orange Crush defense.

During that fabled Super Bowl run in 1978, Swenson’s key interception in the AFC Championship game versus the Oakland Raiders set the Broncos up for the winning score and launched them into the title game. Finally, he got some recognition with a first-team All-Pro award and a Pro Bowl invitation in 1981 when he had three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and three sacks. He was a solid run-stuffer and a great complement to the Broncos' star-studded linebacking crew.

No. 71. DB Mike Harden

Harden was another very underrated cornerback on the Broncos' defense. He ranks sixth all-time in interceptions (33) for the team, and his interception return yardage (643) is second to only the great Bill Thompson.

Harden also led the team in pick-sixes until Talib came to the team in 2014. Harden was a key defender in his nine seasons and played a significant part in getting the Broncos to the three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s, but breaking his arm in the 1987 playoffs was devastating.

Had he been available to play in the Super Bowl that season, it's likely that Washington's 35-point explosion, and Denver's subsequent embarrassing defeat, would not have happened.

