NFL Analyst Taps Broncos TE Greg Dulcich as a 'Pivotal' Rookie

The national outlook on Greg Dulcich continues to be quite bullish.

The Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL draft class feautures some intriguing players. But are any of these rookies going to make an impact in Year 1? 

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein earmarked one Broncos rookie in particular. 

Greg Dulcich

Drafted: Round 3, No. 80 overall

“The trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver sent tight end Noah Fant to Seattle. The Broncos have capable wideouts likely to garner most of Wilson's targets, but Dulcich has the speed and separation potential to help attack the second and third levels. While Dulcich's impact is likely to be spotty, there is room for the former UCLA walk-on to make a difference in 2022.”

The fact that Dulcich was taken with the Broncos' second pick of the class, with other pressing needs, means that they want him to be 'the guy' at tight end. The former UCLA Bruin tallied 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns through 24 games in college. 

With wideouts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler getting the bulk of the attention in Denver, Dulcich will have his opportunities. His deceptive speed will make him a mismatch for linebackers and defensive backs.

Zierlein says that Dulcich’s impact may be spotty, but it makes sense considering it typically takes two to three years for a tight end to develop fully in the league. However, his nagging hamstring injury could limit his ability to make an impact. 

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been slowly working Dulcich into practice hoping he’ll be close to 100% for Week 1 in Seattle. It's unlikely that Dulcich will play during the preseason.

Wilson played a role in the Broncos drafting Dulcich and has praised his hard work and understanding of the game throughout the offseason. Assuming the rookie can fight off the injury bug, he’ll be a pivotal part of Denver’s offensive success.

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) during mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
