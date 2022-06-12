With the Denver Broncos making significant changes to the tight end room, the starting job is up for grabs. Albert Okwuegbunam is the favorite at the moment, but through early OTAs, Greg Dulcich is said to be on his heels, at the very least.

Typically, tight end is a position that takes a couple of years before emerging, but there is enough with Dulcich to have a significant role right away. So the question is, can Dulcich beat out Okwuegbunam for the starting job?

Either way, the rookie seems poised for a significant role on Denver's offense as a rookie. A look back at his career might help project what the future holds for Dulcich.

Biography

The rookie tight end just turned 22 years old in March. He went to St. Francis High School.

College Career

Dulcich was a walk-on at UCLA, so he had to work extra hard to get onto the field. Each year, his hard work kept paying off as he always saw more snaps on offense, meaning a more prominent role, than the previous season.

Dulcich had one catch on two targets for six yards his freshman year, playing only 18 snaps on offense. Then he saw 103 snaps on offense, catching 8-of-13 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Both years his blocking wasn't great, but he gave 110% effort no matter what he was asked to do.

With 444 snaps on offense for year three, Dulcich got a significant increase in his role, which led to a considerable increase in production. He was targeted 41 times with 26 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns. The opportunity wasn't too big for him, and he showed how much he brings as a receiver.

While the blocking still wasn't great, Dulcich gave it his all and showed some slight technical improvements as time progressed. His progression was notable, and he was viewed favorably as a draft prospect entering his final season.

Starting all 12 games with 779 snaps on offense, Dulcich showed why he was viewed highly. His ability as a receiver was noteworthy, and though he wasn't a good blocker, he was a maximum-effort blocker. He caught 42-of-65 targets for 725 yards and five touchdowns his senior year.

During his college career, Dulcich also saw 193 snaps on special teams and played quite well. There was a lot to like about his play on the field, and he is a good athlete. After the 2021 season, he headed to the NFL.

Draft

Dulcich started his pre-draft process with the Senior Bowl, where he had a strong week of practices. The game wasn't as favorable and showed his issues as a blocker, but the week of practice is viewed with higher regard by NFL scouts than the game itself. In the game, he caught one pass for 10 yards.

After that, it was the NFL Scouting Combine where Dulcich tested alright. While none of his results were in the 90th percentile, he never checked in below the 50th percentile in the actual testings, with the exception of the bench press. He ended up with an 8.26 relative athletic score.

Throughout the process, Dulcich caught the attention of the Broncos' new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, enough to be in consideration with the 64th overall pick. However, the Broncos were able to wait and land him with the 80th overall selection in Round 3.

2022 Outlook

Dulcich has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but he's been quite impressive early in OTAs. However, when it gets to training camp and preseason, he has to continue to be impressive to overtake the top spot from Okwuegbunam.

No matter what, Dulcich will have a pretty significant role on offense as a rookie, especially as a receiver. There must be work done to improve his blocking technique, but he has the mindset and work ethic to improve in that area.

However, it wouldn't be surprising if Dulcich broke 400 yards receiving, which would be a good season for a rookie tight end.

