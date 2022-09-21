Skip to main content

Hackett Lauds 'Unbelievably Efficient' RBs Williams, Gordon

The timeshare endures.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was evasive when asked whether more touches could be bestowed on running back Javonte Williams.

But for a non-answer, it was pretty telling.

“When it comes to Javonte, both he and [RB] Melvin [Gordon III] have been unbelievably efficient," Hackett told reporters Monday. "They have made some very good plays. The run game is doing really well right now. We need to continue that, and we need to keep giving them the ball.”

He wanted a two-headed backfield. He got a two-headed backfield. He's keeping a two-headed backfield.

Through two games, Williams and Gordon have each handled 22 carries — reminiscent of last season when they finished with 203 totes apiece. The former leads the latter in rushing yards (118-105) and yards per carry (5.4-4.8). Neither has found the end zone. Both have lost a fumble near the goal line.

Williams, though, is pacing the Broncos in receptions (12) following an 11-catch Week 1 outlier. If not for WR Courtland Sutton, the sophomore bruiser would represent the only modicum of firepower in Hackett's growing-pained offense.

And there's a large contingent of Broncos Country that wants an uptick in Pookie Time — especially in the red zone, where the team has yet to score a touchdown.

Not on Hackett's watch, however. Not in this timeshare, to which he's fiercely committed.

"I want to make sure that we always have the best things, and we have to make sure that we’re giving the ball to our playmakers, whether it’s a Courtland, Javonte, Melvin, any of those guys," Hackett said Monday. "I want to be sure that we’re continually getting the right schemes for down there and then executing it properly.”

Denver's ground game will be paramount if they're to upset the road-favorite San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. But, much to the chagrin of the fanbase, the status quo endures.

